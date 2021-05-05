St. LOUIS, Mo—The St. Louis Cardinals announced this afternoon that they have placed right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks (right elbow inflammation) on the 10-day Injured List, retroactive to May 2, and recalled right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo from Memphis (AAA). Oviedo is scheduled to start tonight’s game against the New York Mets.
Hicks has worked 10.0 innings in his 10 games this season, recording three Holds while striking out 10 and walking 10 in his first big league action since June of 2019.
Oviedo will be making his third appearance (2nd start) of the 2021 season tonight. The 6-5, 255-pound rookie has fanned 11 in 9.2 innings, allowing just five hits and three runs. His last appearance came in a start last Wednesday (April 28) vs. Philadelphia when he struck out seven over 5.0 innings and allowed just three hits. n
