KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (TNS) Three regulars, Yadier Molina, Dylan Carlson and Paul DeJong, were missing from the Cardinals’ lineup on Sunday. Their starting pitcher was left-hander J.A. Happ, who was acquired just after he allowed nine runs in three innings to Detroit.
But this isn’t the same J.A. Happ. Nor is it the same Cardinals team that wallowed at or near .500 for two months.
Happ, obtained from Minnesota for John Gant, has given up just three runs and 11 hits over 16 2/3 innings in three starts. By beating Kansas City, 7-2, Happ, who worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings, won both the first and final games of an historic six-game trip for the Cardinals.
Only on May 5-10, 2017, had the Cardinals, then managed by Mike Matheny, who witnessed this weekend’s carnage as manager of the Royals, won every game on a trip of six or more games. That journey took them to Atlanta and Miami.
The Cardinals’ resuscitated offense scored four or more runs for the 11th consecutive game, the best they had done since 2017. They had four runs before they had four outs on Sunday as they raked left-hander Kris Bubic for seven runs in the first two innings, including Nolan Arenado’s third homer in three games of the series.
When the day was over, the Cardinals had gone five wins above the break-even mark at 61-56 and they had expanded their advantage over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium to 43-21 in interleague play since 1997.
Utilityman Jose Rondon, a .389 swatsmith against left-handed pitching, served as the designated hitter Sunday and he continued the trend that Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt had set in the series.
Arenado and Goldschmidt each drove in two runs in his tour as a DH and Rondon doubled home two in a three-run first inning against rookie Kris Bubic, who threw 34 pitches in the inning.
Tommy Edman, Goldschmidt and Arenado all had singled in succession, with Arenado’s hit scoring Edman.
Bubic didn’t make it through the second as some of the same cast of characters took center stage again.
Edman singled and Goldschmidt doubled him home. Then Arenado cracked his 25th home run of the season, a two-run drive that made it 6-0. For the second time in three days, Tyler O’Neill followed an Arenado homer with one of his own, a 432-foot launch to dead center that was O’Neill’s 20th of the season.
(By Rick Hummel, St. Louis Post-Dispatch via Tribune News Service)
