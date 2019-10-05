LOUISVILLE — The Cardinals are looking to halt a nine-game conference losing streak after the 35-24 loss at Florida State on Sept. 21 in Tallahassee, Fla. After trailing 21-0 after the first quarter, the Cardinals scored 24 unanswered points to lead 24-21 early in the fourth quarter.
Failing to record a reception in the win over Western Kentucky on Sept. 14, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick responded in a big way, catching a season high seven passes for 133 yards and a 74-yard touchdown reception from Malik Cunningham.
Cunningham accounted for three touchdowns in the loss — throwing for two and running for one — versus Florida State. The Montgomery, Ala., native completed 16-of-27 passes for a career high 286 yards and two touchdown passes — one coming on a 74-yard pass to Dez Fitzpatrick.
Defensively, the Cardinals limited Florida State’s Cam Akers, who entered the game averaging 129.5 yards per contest, was held to 112 yards and an average of 3.9 yards per carry. Safety Khane Pass recorded a career high 12 tackles, while linebacker C.J. Avery added nine stops and a sack.
Wide receiver Tutu Atwell leads the team with 17 receptions for 314 yards and five touchdowns, while averaging 18.5 yards a catch. The Miami native has caught 10 passes for 214 yard and four touchdowns in the last two games.
Scouting Boston College
Boston College enters Saturday’s game with a 3-2 overall record and a 1-1 mark in the ACC after a 27-24 loss to Wake Forest last Saturday.
Known as a defensive team in years past, the Eagles are allowing an average of 438.6 yards of total offense this season, including 183.0 yards on the ground. Weakside linebacker Max Richardson leads the team with 49 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss through five games.
The Eagles are third in the nation with eight interceptions, with Mike Palmer leading the squad with two picks.
Boston College is a run-first offense, and with good reason. A,J. Dillon is one of the best running backs in the nation, ranking fourth in the country with an average of 125.4 yards per game. The 250-pound back has put together three-straight 150-yard rushing games after 159 yards in a loss to Wake Forest last weekend.
“I think, first downs going to be critical this week, because if they’re able to stay, second and medium now, their whole playbooks in,” Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield said. “Obviously third down and shorted they don’t have one problem, trying to get a first down with that scenario.”
Dillon posted his third straight 150-yard rushing performance. The last BC player to have three straight games with 150+ yards on the ground was Dillon in 2017 as a freshman - 196 yards vs. NC State on Nov. 11, 2017 yards vs. UConn on Nov. 18, and 193 yards vs. Syracuse on Nov. 25. It was the 10th career game with 150+ rushing yards for the junior running back, which currently ranks second among active NCAA players
“We’re going to have to fit this offensive really well this week. This’ll be a big test,” Satterfield said. “We’ll see where we stack up this week. I think we’ve done a pretty good job thus far. [Cam] Akers at Florida State is a really talented running back, although a little bit different style than we’ll see this week. He had some pretty big runs against us.”
Quarterback Anthony Brown’s streak of 102 consecutive passes without an interception came to an end on his second throw of the game. It was the first INT for Brown since his final pass attempt of the 2018 season versus Syracuse. Brown finished the game 21-of-29 passing for 265 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
“We got to get better in the secondary,” Satterfield said. “I think that’s the bottom line. If you compare some of the guys we had at App. (Appalachian State) to the guys we have here. Those guys at App. had great ball skills in the secondary and had great anticipation. They would step in front of the receivers and just catch the football. I think that’s the bottom line. We’re running the same scheme.”
