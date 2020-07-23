ST LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced that every 2020 regular season game will be televised locally or nationally as well as broadcast on KMOX and the Cardinals Radio Network. Additionally, all 30 home games played in St. Louis will feature live Spanish radio broadcasts.
In its 27th season with the team, and 10th as the exclusive local TV home of the Cardinals, FOX Sports Midwest will carry 55 of the 60-game regular season schedule. Each FOX Sports Midwest telecast will be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports Midwest will continue to produce the Cardinals Live pre- and postgame shows for every regular season telecast, including expanded pregame coverage on Opening Night.
Dan McLaughlin, Jim Edmonds, Ricky Horton and Brad Thompson will call home games from the broadcast booth at Busch Stadium, but will remain in St. Louis to call road games. Jim Hayes, Scott Warmann and Erica Weston will serve as reporters and hosts for Cardinals Live, while Al Hrabosky and Rick Ankiel serve as pre- and postgame analysts. Hall of Famer Tim McCarver has opted not to travel from Florida to broadcast Cardinals games this season.
Currently, five regular season games will be carried exclusively on FOX (KBSI) and ESPN as part of Major League Baseball’s national television packages, including the Cardinals’ contest against the Chicago White Sox in the “MLB at Field of Dreams™ presented by GEICO”. The schedule is subject to change based on future national television selections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.