LOUISVILLE — The University of Louisville football team remains home for a key Atlantic Coast Conference game when the Cardinals host Virginia on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
The meeting with the Cavaliers will be the eighth in the series, with the Cardinals holding a 4-3 series advantage. Louisville is 3-0 against Virginia in Louisville.
The Cardinals will face another top defense in Virginia, which ranks eighth in the country in total defense. The Cavaliers are fourth in the country in sacks, totaling an average of 4.0 sacks per game.
“I think it starts with their outside linebackers,” head coach Scott Satterfield said. “They run a 3-4 defense. Number 11 (Charles Snowden) is one of the better players in the ACC if not the country. He’s 6’7, 235 pounds and he has a lot of length. They do a good job of containing everything on the edges and making you come inside. When you do that, you’re not getting those free plays to the edges. Now those two linebackers on the inside are good players. I think they’ve done well in the secondary. They stay on top of everything. “
Last week, the Cardinals had their two-game winning streak snapped with a 45-10 loss to No. 3 Clemson at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 10 points were a low in the Scott Satterfield era.
Clemson outscored the Cardinals 28-7 in the second half, after taking a 17-3 lead at the intermission.
“You have to stay on the sticks,” Satterfield said. “We’ve talked about that all year, we did a very poor job of that particularly the second half. You look in the third quarter, we did not move forward, we move backwards actually the first three drives so you have to stay on the sticks. What is what does that mean? Well, if you do decide to throw it on, first down, we need to complete it. A lot of times our first down throws our plays that we feel very confident in completing so we can be second. For second and five now if you go incomplete, now it’s second and 10. That just gets you off the off your routine of what you want to be able to do. That’s first and foremost eliminates some of these negative plays.”
Entering the game averaging 6.9 yards per play, the Cardinals were held to a season-low 263 yards of total offense and just 4.0 yards per play.
Running back Javian Hawkins rushed for 129 yards on a career-high 26 carries, to give him 751 yards on the season. Hawkins now has the third-most rushing yards in a season by a freshman, trailing only Victor Anderson (1,047 in 2008) and Lamar Jackson (960 in 2015).
He has made an immediate impact on the University of Louisville offense, and the nation is taking notice of the redshirt freshman’s performance.
The FWAA Freshman All-American team placed Hawkins on its 2019 Midseason Watch List on Wednesday as it recognizes first-year and redshirt freshman contributions.
One of the top rushers in the nation, Hawkins has totaled 751 rushing yards in the first seven games, which ranks 13th in the nation. His rushing yards are second to Memphis’ Kenneth Gainwell, who is the top freshman with 830 yards.
Hawkins is on pace to be the first 1,000-yard running back since 2010 and owns four 100-yard rushing games this year, becoming only the third UofL freshman to record four or more rushing contests in a season. He joins Lamar Jackson and Victor Anderson as the only players to accomplish the feat.
The 5-foot-9 running back rushed for a season high 172 yards in a 41-39 win over Boston College on Oct. 5 after opening the season by hitting the century mark in first two games against Notre Dame and Eastern Kentucky. He snapped Clemson’s 27-game streak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher with 129 yards last weekend in a loss to the Tigers.
Hawkins snapped a streak of 27 consecutive games for Clemson without allowing a 100-yard rusher.The native of Titusville, Fla., has recorded three-straight 100-yard games at Cardinal Stadium.
After he carried a lot of the load in Saturday’s loss to Clemson with 26 carries, the Cardinals will look to add depth to the position this week.
“Both freshmen will be getting plenty of reps in practice this week as well as Burkley who will be at number two this week,” Satterfield said. “Jalen Mitchell and Aiden Robbins will be ready and available which is great. We still planning on redshirting both of those guys which is great, but they could play this week. So, we will just get them ready and see which one will be the third guy. They both will be working with the offense this week and working on getting ready to play.”
As a kick returner, Hassan Hall recorded 38 yards to move into sixth place in school history with 1,205 yards.
Placekicker Blanton Creque kicked a 28-yard field goal to improve to 8-of-10 on the season and give him at least one field goal in six of seven games this season.
Punter Mason King averaged 48.5 yards on his six punts, his highest total of the season. King entered with two punts of more than 50 yards this season before tallying two 59-yard punts on Saturday.
After failing to record an interception over the first four games, the Cardinals have five over the last three games with two more on Saturday. Safeties Russ Yeast and Jack Fagot registered their first career interceptions in the first half.
Louisville also turned the ball over three times — throwing two interceptions and fumbling the ball once in the loss to Clemson.
Linebacker C.J. Avery is second on the team in tackles and has been one of the most consistent players on the defense.
“Yeah, he’s filled in,” Satterfield said. “He actually moved over from his normal position and played the other middle inside linebacker position and did a really good job for us. He’s solid. Number one, he’s a solid person. Very good character. Very good attitude and wants to do anything to help the team. We’re excited about him and being around him. He’s a great leader for our defense. He’s played well. Anytime you can switch positions like that and still play well is a credit to him. Obviously we’ll lean on him as we move forward. He’s probably been one of our most consistent players defensively throughout the whole season.
Safety Khane Pass finished with seven tackles on Saturday, tying for the team lead. Pass, the team’s leading tackler, has 41 tackles over the last four games.
Defensive tackle Jared Goldwire recorded his second sack of the season in the first quarter. It was just the fifth sack allowed by Clemson in 2019.
Linebacker Monty Montgomery made the first start of his Louisville career at linebacker starting in place of Dorian Etheridge, who missed the first half due to a targeting call in the Wake Forest game. Montgomery finished with a season-high five stops on the day.
During the week Former University of Louisville wide receiver and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Deion Branch was named to the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Legends class announced on Wednesday morning.
The 14-member group of honorees includes Boston College’s Joe Nash, Clemson’s Brian Dawkins, Duke’s Christopher Port, Florida State’s Ron Sellers, Georgia Tech’s Derrick Morgan, Louisville’s Deion Branch, Miami’s Bernie Kosar, North Carolina’s Julius Peppers, NC State’s Nate Irving, Pitt’s Rickey Jackson, Syracuse’s Joe Morris, Virginia’s Don Majkowski, Virginia Tech’s DeAngelo Hall and Wake Forest’s Bob McCeary.
This year’s class will be honored during the ACC Night of Legends presented by the Charlotte Sports Foundation at the Charlotte Convention Center, on Friday, Dec. 6, and during the on-field pregame festivities at the 15th annual ACC Football Championship Game, set 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.
Tickets to the 2019 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game are currently on sale via Ticketmaster and can also be purchased on the ACC’s official website, theACC.com, and at the Bank of America Stadium Ticket Office. Prices start at $45 for upper level seating and $55 for lower level seating. This year all tickets for the game will follow the Bank of America mobile ticket process. Fans must access their digital tickets through their mobile phones in order to enter the stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.