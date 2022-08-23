Rozema hands Carstens plaque

Retired Murray State University professor Ken Carstens, left, had the honor of having former Detroit Tigers pitcher Dave Rozema, a member of the 1984 Tigers team that won the World Series, present him with his plaque for being inducted into the Northeastern Michigan Baseball League Hall of Fame during a ceremony last month in Midland, Michigan.

 Photo provided

MIDLAND, Mich. — Ken Carstens, a former professor and director of the Murray State University anthropology and archaeology program, was inducted last month into the Northeastern Michigan Baseball League Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Midland, Michigan.  

The NEM league was in existence from 1916 to 1986. Players consisted of advanced sandlot players, college ball players and professional baseball players from an area that encompassed all northeastern Michigan. Hundreds of teams played within one of two different divisions (a Northern or Southern league) that included thousands of players throughout the leagues’ 80-year history.   