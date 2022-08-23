MIDLAND, Mich. — Ken Carstens, a former professor and director of the Murray State University anthropology and archaeology program, was inducted last month into the Northeastern Michigan Baseball League Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Midland, Michigan.
The NEM league was in existence from 1916 to 1986. Players consisted of advanced sandlot players, college ball players and professional baseball players from an area that encompassed all northeastern Michigan. Hundreds of teams played within one of two different divisions (a Northern or Southern league) that included thousands of players throughout the leagues’ 80-year history.
Carstens was a pitcher who, during his brief career in baseball — 1963 to 1969 — had an overall won-loss record of 41-7, including four years at Pinconning High School, while also playing Kiwanis and Federation ball. As for a memorable moment, he started the 1965 championship game for his team “Crump” of the Southern Division against a former professional pitcher, John Zunik, of the Northern Division’s Standish ball club.
The first two batters Carstens, then 16, faced had either ended or were about to go into the professional ranks. Then called “Casey” because of his initials and baseball abilities, Carstens still struck them out.
“I had a great catcher in high school ball (Jim Dominowski) and also in federation ball,” Carstens said. “Dan Horn, who caught me in federation ball played in the (Los Angeles) Dodger’s organization. I learned a lot from Jim and from Dan. The nice thing about the NEM league, and the annual reunion, is that we get to see ‘old’ friends, honor those who had passed and reunite with our baseball ‘families’ (whether previously friend or foe).
“For young players like me (middle teens), getting to play a high level of baseball with ‘older’ men in their 20s or 30s, many of whom had played in the big leagues, was just special and you learned a lot about the game.”
A few of the professional baseball scouts in attendance at several of Carstens’ baseball games were from the Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox, to name a few.
“I eventually attended Central Michigan University on a baseball scholarship, but I injured my throwing arm during fall ball my sophomore year and I had to give up pitching,” he said.
Later, during Carstens’ graduate school days (’71-’76), he was in the military and during active duty with the United States Air Force, he got to go behind the plate and be a catcher for an Air Force fast-pitch softball team during the spring of 1972. He said that getting to travel around the country and play exhibition games against local teams in Battle Creek, as well as other parts of the country in Biloxi, Mississippi, Denver, Colorado and Salt Lake City (and get paid for it) had a positive impact on his short-lived career.
Ken’s grandfather, William Carstens Sr. of Rhodes, Michigan, played semi-pro ball and was offered a pitching position with the famous “House of David” ball club after he struck out 21 of their 27 players. With catcher Harry Groat and utility fielder Bob Matheson, the “House of David” often took on nine-man teams throughout Michigan for $100 per game (a lot of money during the 1920s), with Ken’s grandfather guaranteeing he’d strike out at least 18 of the opposition during a nine-inning game.
Ken’s father, Cal Carstens, played with the Cincinnati Reds organization before World War II as an 18-year-old young man, but gave up professional ball to enlist in the Air Force during the summer of 1941 before the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. Cal became a B-17 pilot, credited with 51 bombing missions in Europe. After the war, Cal created and opened the first airport in Pinconning, called Sportsman’s Field, where Ken grew up during his early years. Ken’s grandfather, Bill, Cal, Cal’s brother Bill Jr. and Ken all played in the NEM, and all have been recognized by the organization as outstanding baseball players and pitchers known for being hard-throwing right-handers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.