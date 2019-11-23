MURRAY —Murray State Athletics announced an exciting opportunity for Racer Basketball fans to own a piece of history through a unique auction of the old CFSB Center floor.
The auction began Thursday morning (Nov. 21) when fans can bid on 500 pieces of the floor in the form of 2-foot by 4-foot sections. Bidding starts at $200 with bidding increments of $10. Additional specialty pieces (OVC/corporate mark) will be up for bid starting at $5,000 as well as mid-size pieces (baselines & free throw lanes) start at $7,500. The Center court logo starts at $10K. All of specialty pieces will have a bid increment of $100.
Bidding closes at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10. All items must be picked up in person at the Murray State General Services Building between Dec. 16-18 from 8:30am to 4:00pm daily, located at 1308 Chestnut Street, Murray, KY 42071.
With the online auction site now live, fans will see a page that has all 510 items listed for bid. Fans should scroll down on the page to see all items listed for auction. The 500 individual (2x4) pieces will not necessarily match the photo shown, as these 2’x4’ sections will be randomly selected for successful bidders on a first-come, first-served basis.
Fans intending to bid, should sign up and create a user profile by visiting GoRacers.com/court. Original bidders will receive email notification if/when their bid has been surpassed. As a result, if desired, original bidders may respond with a higher bid. Credit card payments are accepted at the online auction page once the auction begins Nov. 21. All sales are final. There will be a 12.5% auction service charge and 6% Kentucky sales tax added to all purchases.
The successful bidder will be notified by Govdeals.com when the auction closes (Dec. 10) and have five calendar days from notification to make a payment for items won. All payment details will be included in the notification. Payment confirmation will be sent to Murray State University and must be received before pick up is allowed. Anyone who wishes to have someone other than the named buyer pick up their item, must make prior arrangements by emailing msu.surplus@murraystate.edu. The Murray State procurement office is available for questions at the same email address. However, the university will be closed from Nov. 27 through Dec 1 for the Thanksgiving holiday and responses will be delayed.
Installed in 2010, the old floor has seen its share of historic moments, players, coaches and teams in the nine seasons it was the home court for the Racers.
Some of the highlights of the nine seasons on this floor include great runs by three head coaches. Billy Kennedy (2010-11), Steve Prohm (2011-12) and Matt McMahon (2015-19). Combined, the Racers were 117-19 on the floor for a winning average of 85 percent and in OVC home play, the Racers were 63-12 with a winning rate of 84 percent. The longest win streak the Racers in which all games were played on this court was 18 in a row from January 2011 to February 2012.
The Racers won five OVC regular season championships on this floor and that led to them going on to win three OVC Tournament titles and advancing to three NCAA Tournament appearances in 2012, 2018 and 2019. The Racers also had two big seasons on the floor that didn’t include going to the NCAAs. In 2014, the Racers won the College Insider Tournament (CIT) with four wins on the court as lone senior Dexter Fields was sent out as a champion. In 2015, the Racers had an OVC record 25-game overall winning streak and ended up hosting and defeating UTEP to eventually advance to the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).
The number of great Racer players to compete on the court is also impressive. There were three OVC Player of the Year and All-America selections: Isaiah Canaan (2012), Cameron Payne (2015) and Ja Morant (2019). This trio also became NBA Draft picks. Additionally, Jonathan Stark was OVC Player of the Year in 2018 and was part of 20 All-OVC honors for MSU players during the nine seasons on the floor by 13 different players. The Racers also had two OVC Defensive Player of the Year winners on this floor, Jewuan Long (2012) and Shaq Buchanan (2019).
