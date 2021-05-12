MURRAY—Kylie Chapman’s 19 strikeout night helped push the Murray Lady Tigers to a 7-0 win against Trigg on Tuesday.
Chapman only allowed three hits in the game and did not walk a batter in the game.
Murray got things going early when Emily Dawson hit an RBI single to give the Lady Tigers the early 1-0 lead.
Marlee Riddle added two more runs on a 2-run RBI single to put Murray up 3-0.
The Lady Tigers continued the scoring in the bottom of the third inning when Riddle got her second RBI of the night on a single to push the lead to 4-0.
Layne Latimer extended the lead when she singled on a ground ball to center. After three innings the Lady Tigers led, 5-0.
Makenzie Turley put the final two points on the board in the bottom of the fourth on an inside the park home run to put the game away for the Lady Tigers, 7-0.
Chapman was unhittable in the game. She struck out five of the first six batters she faced, which included striking out the side in the first inning, and did not look back. n
