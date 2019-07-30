MURRAY — Murray Central Park played host to the event of the year on Saturday, at least in my opinion.
The first-ever media versus Murray/Calloway athletes game for charity took place on the softball field with the Murray/Calloway team as the opponent and the Murray Special Olympics as the cause.
Our media team featured me, Ed Marlowe, Neal Bradley, Al Willman, Tyler Dixon, Bryan Edwards, Mel Purcell, Mitch Ryan, Hailey Watson, Aaron Clayton and a ringer in Loryn Carver (if you’re reading this, thanks again).
We had an excellent crowd out to watch what turned out to be a competitive game, at least in the beginning, between the two squads.
After two innings the score was tied at 3-3 and it would stay that way until the fifth inning. For a bunch of guys and gals that had either never played or hadn’t played in quite some time, our media team made some pretty solid plays defensively, and we had to because the kids of Murray and Calloway were hitting it well. Marlowe made some stops at second base and contributed to three putouts. Edwards made a play from first base with a no-look toss to the pitcher covering first that made Purcell remark, “There are teams that can’t do that after an entire spring training and we did it without a single practice.”
Then there was Ryan, who admitted that he has no off switch as he dove and slid all around at shortstop making play after play.
I even had an outfield assist, throwing Ellie Jackson of Calloway County out at third.
Offensively, Bradley was the star of the show, at least for the media team, with two monster hits that allowed him to stroll to first base.
Of course, the girls of Murray and Calloway had big plays too. Callie Carver made a running snag to save a run from her left-center field position and Kyra Shutt secured the final out on a flare out to right field that she chased down.
It seemed like everyone had a hit or two for them too.
They eventually pulled away with a five-run fifth inning and added a few more runs in the sixth and seventh to win 11-3, but the real winner was the Murray Special Olympics.
I would deem it a great success, as we raised over $500 for the one game and this was just the beginning. I know that this is something that I can organize every year and after the first one was so successful and fun, the head coaches of both Murray and Calloway have expressed their interest in making it an annual event too. Thanks again to Kimberly Pidcock and Kady Arant for providing us a team to play against.
The money raised will help send the Murray Rockets softball team to state in Bowling Green. We played softball so that they can play softball, and I am so proud of everyone that came out to help and play and support his great cause.
I have so many ideas and plans that I’d like to institute for next year’s event, and with a little luck it will be on another beautiful day like last Saturday was for us.
Next year may be a little bigger with a few more teams and potentially a few special guests too. Stay tuned.
