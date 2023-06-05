(TNS) LEXINGTON – Churchill Downs is moving the remainder of its current horse racing meet to Ellis Park in Henderson, the track announced Friday.
Live racing continued Saturday and Sunday at Churchill. Track operations will be suspended on Wednesday and resume June 10 at Ellis Park, according to the track.
The news comes in the wake of 12 equine fatalities suffered during the Louisville race track’s Spring Meet, as well as a veterinary summit and track testing by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority.
In its press release, Churchill Downs said that “no single factor has been identified as a potential cause and no discernible pattern has been detected to link the fatalities.” It also said the testing of the track has been consistent with prior measurements, however, “in an abundance of caution, and in alignment with a recommendation from HISA, CDI has elected to relocate the meet in order to conduct a top-to-bottom review of all safety and surface protocols and integrity measures in collaboration and consultation with nationwide experts.”
“The team at Churchill Downs takes great pride in our commitment to safety and strives to set the highest standard in racing, consistently going above and beyond the regulations and policies that are required,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Inc. “What has happened at our track is deeply upsetting and absolutely unacceptable. Despite our best efforts to identify a cause for the recent horse injuries, and though no issues have been linked to our racing surfaces or environment at Churchill Downs, we need to take more time to conduct a top-to-bottom review of all of the details and circumstances so that we can further strengthen our surface, safety and integrity protocols.”
Ellis Park is owned by Churchill Downs. It is located along the Ohio River in the Kentucky/Indiana border city of Henderson, 134 miles west of Louisville. The current meet runs to July 3.
HISA released a statement after the announcement saying it had recommended that Churchill Downs suspend racing.
“The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) has recommended to Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) that racing at Churchill Downs Racetrack be temporarily suspended to allow for additional comprehensive investigations into the cause of recent equine fatalities at the track; CDI has agreed with and accepted this recommendation,” the statement said. “The investigations conducted by HISA, CDI and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) to date have not revealed any obvious or specific pattern connecting the recent deaths of 12 Thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs. Given that no cohesive explanation has been identified for this unusually high number of fatalities, HISA has recommended that racing be temporarily suspended to allow time to more clearly identify the factor(s) contributing to these fatalities as well as tangible interventions to prevent them in the future.”
“HISA’s highest priority is the safety and well-being of equine and human athletes competing under our jurisdiction,” HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus said. “Given that we have been so far unable to draw conclusions about the cause of the recent equine fatalities at Churchill Downs, and therefore have been unable to recommend or require interventions that we felt would adequately ensure the safety of the horses running there, we made the decision to recommend to CDI that they temporarily suspend racing at Churchill Downs while additional reviews continue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.