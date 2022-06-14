SPARTA, Ill. — Calloway County High School Clay Crushers member Fulton Manning may not be the biggest person, but he certainly stood tall several days ago at one of the premier trap shoots in America.
Manning participated in the 2022 U.S. Open Trap Shooting Championships at the World Shooting & Recreational Complex in Sparta, Illinois, where top shooters from throughout the United States come to test their skills annually in a pair of high-caliber events. The Grand World Trap-Shooting Championships will return to Sparta later this year.
However, it is one thing to simply participate in these events. It is a another thing entirely to perform well, but that is what Manning managed to do at the U.S. Open. He emerged from the event with four separate honors.
He earned the junior class at the event by hitting 96 targets out of a possible 100 in a field of 100 handicap performers.
Manning also earned the Class C singles championship by hitting 95 targets out of a possible 100, as well as the Class B NRA Singles championship (by successfully hitting 99 targets out of 100).
Manning also won the Amateur Trapshooting Association Hall of Fame Handicaps Even championship as he connected on 97 of his allotted 100 attempts. He also got a punch back to the 21.5 yard line in Handicaps (shooting a certain score earns yardage until the competitor gets to the 27-yard line after starting at the 19).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.