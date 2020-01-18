MURRAY — Murray State Athletics has received a significant lead gift in support of the Clear the Track fundraising campaign to benefit the Racer Football program.
Former Racer football student-athlete and Murray State Alumnus, Bob Burton, has generously donated $50,000 pushing the total per year commitment (over the next four years) to just over $100,000; approaching halfway towards the goal of $250,000.
“My gift represents how important Murray State University and our football program have been in my life,” Burton said. “I want to challenge our alumni and friends to help us ‘Clear the Track’ by contributing to this campaign and providing the necessary resources for our football program to be successful. Go Racers!”
“A direct correlation exists between resources and winning and we’ve said from the outset, our charge is to match resources to expectations. The generous gifts of numerous donors establish a foundation on which we can build a strong and vibrant program. In just over 10 months on the job, I’ve learned how important the global success of Murray State Football is to so many former student-athletes, alumni, generous donors and season ticket holders. Racer Nation, please contribute to this campaign as we ‘Clear the Track” for a new era of Murray State Football.”
– Murray State Director of Athletics, Kevin Saal
“The generosity of Racer Nation is truly remarkable. On behalf of our student-athletes and staff, thank you to each and every one who donates to ‘Clear the Track’. Our purpose is to use football as a platform to develop authentic men. Along the way, we aspire to obtain degrees, win championships and inspire a community. Join us in this important journey and know, your investments in Murray State Football fuel our efforts.” – MSU Head Coach, Dean Hood
Murray State Athletics would like to thank numerous former players, alumni and season ticket holders who have also generously contributed to the “Clear the Track” campaign.
“Murray State Football is a critical component of our athletics department. As a former player and Murray State alumnus, resourcing the program to achieve our collective expectations is incredibly important to me and many others. Sincere thank you to those who have donated, and words of encouragement to those considering.” – Roger Rushing (Racer Football 1975-78)
“Murray State Football played a critical role in shaping me academically, socially and professionally. Resourcing our football program the right way, will ensure that same development I experienced will be fueled for many years to come. Racer Nation, please join us in this important journey.” – Vick Etheridge (Racer Football 1966-69)
Coming soon, there will be news on football season ticket sales, Coach Hood’s coaching staff, national signing day and spring practice dates. The Racers open the 2020 season at Georgia State (Sept. 5) with the home opener (Sept. 12) against Tarleton State.
Bob Burton has supported Murray State and the athletics department in a big way in the past. The Burton Family Hall of Champions opened in 2015. Adjacent to the CFSB Center, the Hall of Champions houses the MSU Hall of Fame and several memorabilia items from past MSU championships and great moments.
Individuals interested in partnering with Murray State Athletics to support the “Clear the Track” initiative, should contact Taylor Mudd (tmudd3@murraystate.edu) and/or Kevin Saal (ksaal@murraystate.edu) for further information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.