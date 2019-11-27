ESTEROS, FL — Murray State held the lead for much of the game, but with 1:30 left to play, they faced a three-point deficit. That’s when Tevin Brown stepped up and showed why he could possibly win OVC Player of the Year for the Racers.
He scored on a layup and then followed it up with a pair of free throws after a Racers stop and they escaped with a 69-68 win over Weber State.
In the past five seasons under head coach Matt McMahon, the Racers are undefeated following a loss with an average margin of victory around 20 points and yesterday they continued that streak, although the margin was much closer than it has been in recent years.
Coming off a loss to La Salle in the first-round game at the Gulf Coast Showdown, the Racers bounced back and it was due to the play of Brown, who played 39 minutes, one day after playing all 40 against the Explorers. Plus KJ Williams, who had a career-high 23 points on 11-15 shooting. It wasn’t the prettiest offensive game as the Racers turned the ball over 19 times, but the shooting was absolutely incredible. They finished the game 61% from the floor and 54% from the three-point line. Defensively they were better than the night before, but they still have work to do to reach the level McMahon expects them to play at by the time conference play hits.
“For the most part our execution and shot selection was terrific,” McMahon said on the Froggy 103.7 postgame show. “You can’t argue with those numbers. The thing that kicked us was the 19 turnovers. That’s what kept them in the game, I thought, and again, I hate to keep harping on this, but our three-point defense…We can only sit here and tip our cap to the other team for shooting it well for so long. At some point, it’s our job to make them miss those 22-footers, and we obviously have to get better there.”
Despite the turnovers and the poor defense of the three-point line, Murray State came out on top and it was on the backs of two underclassmen, Williams and Tevin Brown. The post-play of Williams was incredible and the clutch plays late by Brown were what sealed the game for the Racers.
“I thought those two sophomores were fantastic,” McMahon said. “KJ, obviously you see the stat there, with the 23 points on 11 made baskets, but I thought his work without the ball was just terrific. He was creating angles, sealing in the post, and then really was able to wheel and deal down there and just so efficient. Tevin, you saw his maturity, when the game was on the line. I think that was great for us. A minute and a half to go, we’re down and they have the ball in a three-point game, we got a stop. We come down and call a timeout. Tevin made a mature decision, didn’t force a three and attacked the rack and got a nice layup to cut it to one. We get another stop and then we wanted to get him some contact and get him to the free-throw line, and he steps up and buries two huge ones for us.”
At the end of the day, a win is a win, and the Racers win means they will face Drake today in the fifth-place game at the Gulf Coast Showdown.
Drake won their game against Northeastern 59-56 with 17 points from guard Anthony Murphy and 15 from another guard Roman Penn. McMahon said it’s a prime opportunity for his guys to play another game against a quality opponent and get better.
“They’re really good. Picked top-three in the Missouri Valley,” McMahon said. “It’ll be a great test for us, but most importantly it’s a great opportunity. Another chance to get better and continue to improve upon the things we need to improve upon…That’s why we came to this tournament.”
