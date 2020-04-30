MURRAY —After 33 years as a coach, Scott Turner has decided to hang it up and retire, although he will still be on the sidelines for the football team on Friday nights.
It’s been a long career for Turner but it was something he was always destined to do. As an athlete, the impact that his coaches made on him led to a desire to do the same for the next batch of athletes.
“I think the biggest reason I became a coach is because of the coaches that I had in middle school and high school,” Turner said. “They were good men who clearly cared for us and treated us well. I wanted to be like them. I actually started helping with Little League football when I was in college.”
From that point on, Coach Turner, or Coach T, was hooked. His first stop in the Murray Independent School District (MISD) was at Murray Middle School. There, he coached football and basketball for 10 years. Then in 2004 he joined Murray High. His experience and leadership helped many coaches over the years as his presence has remained a constant part of Murray High athletics.
Current head football coach, Keith Hodge, said that Turner has been invaluable to his staff.
“Coach Turner has been my go-to guy on so many situations,” Hodge said. “On and off the field, I really don’t think he’s replaceable. It’s so hard to explain in short comments what he brings and does every day. Positivity to the staff and players. Excitement on Friday nights. He probably doesn’t even realize how much I’ve leaned on him over the years, but I know he’d tell you that’s what a great assistant coach and leader should do. His loyalty, character qualities, and quotes are what make him such a great person.”
The decision to retire wasn’t a shock to Hodge because he and Turner had a conversation about the possibility. It still doesn’t take the sting out of the loss of such a great mentor and coach.
“He had discussed this possibility with me a while back so we were prepared, but selfishly I wanted him to stay longer,” Hodge said. “All the things he does for Murray football and MISD will be extremely hard to replace, so initially I did feel some panic sit in. When you’ve been doing this for over 30 years, it’s obviously bittersweet for him to retire and spend more time with his family.”
Coach T has been around for many different moments in Murray High history, but he said his greatest memories are those of the relationships he’s built with players and coaches.
“Some of my mentors and best friends have been my fellow coaches,” Turner said. “It’s also great to see what good, successful people former players have become.”
There are a couple of things that stick with him though, like the 1994 state title game.
“My first years at MMS we had the guys who went on to play in the 1994 state title game when they were in high school,” Turner said. “We were really good in football and basketball. I thought it would be that easy every year. I’ve been blessed at MHS to be a part of three regional championship teams and to have seen some of the best players to ever come through the school. I appreciate the big wins, but some losses still sting, like the controversial 1994 state title game and the semifinal game in 2014 against Desales.”
His love for the game of football won’t let him stray too far from the game. Football at Murray High still holds a place in his heart.
“I’ll never be too far away from MHS football as long as I’m able,” Turner said. “I hope to continue to help out some on Fridays. Coach Hodge said I’d go nuts if I didn’t and he’s probably right. Coaching has been a bigger part of my life than I could have ever imagined 33 years ago.”
That was music to the ears of Hodge, who said there is nobody he’d rather have by his side on a Friday night.
“Coach T is the definition of consistency, reliability and loyalty,” Hodge said. “I think his love for Murray High and everything that involves Murray High makes him special to everyone he’s been around. He’s that guy you could sit down with and talk to for hours and it feels like only minutes have gone by. But luckily for us, he’s decided he wants to continue being with us on Friday nights. Selfishly, I’m excited about that and it wouldn’t be the same without him.”
