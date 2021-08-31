MURRAY- Former Clemson head football coach Tommy Bowden spoke at both morning services at First Baptist Church Murray Sunday morning after speaking with the Murray State Racers and Coach Dean Hood earlier in the morning. The 1999 and 2003 Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year winner spoke his message to the congregation at FBC on the sovereignty of God and connected many of his points with his experiences as a successful college football coach.
One of the funnier highlights of his time in the pulpit came as he was extolling the coaching skills of Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood. Bowden had the experience of going against some of Hood’s defenses when Hood was the defensive coordinator at fellow ACC school Wake Forest in the early 2000s, and Hood’s defenses always gave him and Bowden’s father, the late, legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden, fits and they were very hard to score on. Bowden explained how his drive from Nashville to Murray ended with a visit with FBC Senior Pastor Keith Inman’s house for supper Saturday night and one of the first things he saw when he opened the door was his longtime nemesis Dean Hood.
“There’s no doubt, that for most of his life,the man was consumed with football,” said Inman. “He came by that honestly, but the reason we had Tommy here was that, priority-wise, God always had first place, and he got that from his dad. For him to have a platform in such an incredible sport that consumes America in many ways, and yet to say that ‘the most important thing in my life is Jesus Christ’, that was the message.”
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Tommy Bowden over the years,” said Executive/Discipleship Pastor Jason Ellerbrook. “His commitment to the local church and a desire to use his platform to serve God gave us the opportunity to have him speak at FBC Murray. The church was honored to have him speak at both services and to welcome students and coaches from Murray State and local high school teams as well.”
Hood also spoke to the Murray State football team early Sunday morning. Hood was complimentary of Coach Bowden and his words to his team.
“He was phenomenal,” said Hood. “It was just an honor to have him come speak to our team. Not just somebody successful football wise, but somebody that’s following the legacy of his father, not only being a coach but being a man of faith, somebody that’s being a server, wanting to help people, a husband, being a father; just great for our guys to see all aspects of Coach Bowden’s success.”
There wasn’t much offensive or defensive philosophy that was discussed, which was a relief to Hood, who was glad the experience was more about life than football for the players.
“It was more life stuff,” said Hood. “It was what our guys needed. We talk Xs and Os all the time, so to have somebody as prestigious as him come to our campus and our football field, our guys were very attentive.”
Before heading back to catch his flight in Nashville, Bowden ate lunch at the church, told some stories and posed for pictures afterwards with a collection of players and coaches from Murray State, Calloway County High School and Murray High School.
