MURRAY-- Murray State's comeback came up three yards short on Saturday against the Colonels. The final play saw Preston Rice fire a pass in the direction of LaMartez Brooks on a fade route. Plenty of contact was initiated by the defender who ended up coming down with a game-sealing interception, Rice's third of the game. The Racers dropped to 4-4 and 2-2 in the OVC after the 34-27 loss.
Still, the Racers' valiant effort was something to be admired.
"I can't say what I want to," Brooks said of the final play. "We've just got to play the game."
With 4:45 left to play in the third quarter, the Racers seemed completely out of the game and trailed 34-10. Preston Rice had been harassed on the last two offensive possessions and ended up throwing interceptions that resulted in 10 points for Eastern Kentucky. So when he came out on the field in the final five minutes of the third quarter, he came out like a man on a mission.
He made up for his prior mistakes by orchestrating a 75-yard touchdown drive to cut into the deficit.
The comeback continued on the next series for the defense when Kendrick Catis made a play on a pass to the flats and took the interception 56 yards for the score.
"After Catis' interception it really changed the momentum of the game," Brooks said.
Rice and company were reenergized after the defense scored and followed it up with a quick three-and-out.
On the ensuing drive, Rice hooked up with Brooks for a 56 yard gain and a couple of plays later Zaden Webber trotted out for a field goal on fourth and goal from the one-yard line. His kick was good and the lead was cut to seven. The offense played starkly different in the second half compared to the first.
"We've got to play better all four quarters of the football game," head coach Mitch Stewart said. "We've got to put together a game offensively, defensively, and special teams if we're going to beat a good football team like that and we didn't do that."
In the first half, the Racers were solid defensively against the ground attack of the Colonels. Unfortunately, the air attack was still effective to the tune of 208 yards and a pair of TDs. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, the Racers were ineffective for the most part on offense. They were only able to muster 26 yards rushing on 12 carries and Preston Rice only had 131 yards passing with one TD. If not for some key stops by the defense, the game would've been well out of hand at halftime. Instead, it was 17-10 in favor of the Colonels.
In the second half, the wheels started to fall off. EKU took the opening drive right down the field and finished up with a run by Alonzo Booth, his ninth of the year. Moments later on third down, Rice felt the rush and threw a pass off his back foot and right into the waiting hands of a Colonels defender. The return set EKU up with first and goal inside the three-yard line. Once again Booth plunged in for the score and the game was suddenly out of hand 31-10. The next series for the Racers looked eerily similar with another third and long blitz by EKU that forced a pass off of Rice's back foot and picked off. The defense stood up strong this time, forcing a field goal attempt from 36 yards out that was converted by the Colonels.
"I was really proud of the way he shelved those decisions and came back and led us there at the end," Stewart said.
