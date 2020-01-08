MURRAY — NASA might look into last night’s game in order to determine how to stop a comet, because the Lakers sure seemed to know how to do it.
Jarrett Darnell buried a three-point shot as the horn sounded for halftime and the Lakers carried a 28-13 advantage into the locker room over Carlisle County. The impressive part was that Blake Elder, the Comets leading scorer coming into the game, was still scoreless at the half.
Lakers’ head coach Brad Cleaver knew that defensively the Lakers had to find Elder and make things difficult for him and they also had to slow down his teammate Reese Anderson. At the break Anderson had just two points. By the final horn, Anderson finished with two points and Elder was still scoreless on the night in the Lakers’ 62-42 win.
“You definitely want to focus on their two key players that they had coming into the game, Anderson and Elder are both very capable scorers, but our guys played very intense and got down and guarded,” Cleavers said. “To beat a ball club like that, that’s very disciplined, you’ve got to be willing to stay down and guard and we did that.”
The Lakers defense was suffocating through the first three quarters and they were relentless. When the backups started to get subbed in the Lakers defense had held the Comets to just 23 points through three quarters of play. That was the key to the game and Cleaver said it’s something they addressed following three straight losses.
“Our defense was really good, you know we just wanted to focus on being a reliable teammate and that means doing your job for the benefit of the team,” Cleaver said. “I thought our guys did a great job of that. Carlisle is very patient and they move the ball around and it’s easy to lose focus or stand up on defense, and if you stand up you let our other guys down. So we really wanted to focus on staying engaged the entire possession no matter how many seconds run off the clock.”
As for the offense, the Lakers came out sluggish in the first quarter, only able to score eight points, but they ramped it up in the second quarter with Cade Butler scoring six and Darnell scoring six int eh quarter.
Butler led the team on the night with 13 points and pulled in a team-high eight rebounds. He did leave the game a couple of times with an ankle injury and left the gym with his left ankle iced and wrapped but he said he should be good to go for Friday.
Chandler Steele also scored in double-digits with 11, as did Kade Mize with 10. The Lakers needed the win to right the ship as they head into the 2A regionals on Friday.
“We will celebrate tonight, and then we’ll start work tomorrow for Friday,” Cleaver said.
