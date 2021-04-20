MURRAY— The Murray Tigers watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 11-4 loss to Crittenden on Monday.
The Rockets scored on a groundout by Carlson and a groundout by Adams in the first inning to get on the board first.
Murray struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Crittenden giving up 11 runs in the game.
Crittenden scored three runs in the fourth inning to open up the game for the Rockets.
Bailey and Carlson both recoded RBIs in the inning to give the Rockets the 7-0 lead after four.
Carlson earned the win for Crittenden. He went five innings, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out six. Boone threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Kade Gibson took the loss for Murray. Gibson gave up five hits and four runs over three innings, striking out three and walking zero.
Austin Miller led the Tigers with two hits in four at bats.
Bailey went 2-for-5 at the plate to lead the Rockets in hits. n
