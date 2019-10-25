MURRAY — The Murray State men’s golf team came home with a seventh place finish at the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational at Turtle Point Country Club. Florence, Alabama.
The Racers carded scores of 292-304=596 in the event that was shortened from 54 holes to 36 because of Monday rain.
Connor Coombs led the way for the Racers with a spot in 16th place on rounds 70-76=146, while Dalton Bagwell finished 26th on rounds of 71-77=148. Austin Knight and Avery Edwards shared 43rd place. Knight had scores of 77-74=151 and Edwards 74-77=151 and it was a 64th place showing for Justin Wendling on scores of 83-77=160.
MSU’s James Boone and Carson Holmes were in the event as individuals. Boone placed 43rd after scores of 73-78=151 and Holmes was 50th on rounds of 75-77.
UT Martin was the winner with total score of 575, as North Alabama (580), New Orleans (587), Rollins (591) and Samford (592) made up the top-5.
UAB’s Alfie Fox was the medalist winner on scores of 69-69=138.
The Racers have finished the fall portion of the 2019-20 season. MSU gets back on the course in 2020 when they head west for the Loyola Intercollegiate (Feb. 22-24) at Palm Valley Golf Course in Goodyear, Arizona.
TVA Community Credit Union Invitational
Turtle Point Country Club
Florence, Alabama
Oct. 21-22, 2019
Final Scores
Team Scores
UT Martin -1
North Alabama +4
New Orleans +11
Rollins +15
Samford +16
North Alabama (B) +18
Murray State +20
Southeastern Louisiana +41
Chicago State +45
Murray State
T16 Connor Coombs (2) +2
T26 Dalton Bagwell (3) +4
T43 Austin Knight (1) +7
T43 Avery Edwards (4) +7
T64 Justin Wendling (5) +16
T43 James Boone (Murray State ) +7
T50 Carson Holmes (Murray State ) +8
