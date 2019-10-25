MURRAY — The Murray State men’s golf team came home with a seventh place finish at the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational at Turtle Point Country Club. Florence, Alabama.

The Racers carded scores of 292-304=596 in the event that was shortened from 54 holes to 36 because of Monday rain.

Connor Coombs led the way for the Racers with a spot in 16th place on rounds 70-76=146, while Dalton Bagwell finished 26th on rounds of 71-77=148. Austin Knight and Avery Edwards shared 43rd place. Knight had scores of 77-74=151 and Edwards 74-77=151 and it was a 64th place showing for Justin Wendling on scores of 83-77=160.

MSU’s James Boone and Carson Holmes were in the event as individuals. Boone placed 43rd after scores of 73-78=151 and Holmes was 50th on rounds of 75-77. 

UT Martin was the winner with total score of 575, as North Alabama (580), New Orleans (587), Rollins (591) and Samford (592) made up the top-5.

UAB’s Alfie Fox was the medalist winner on scores of 69-69=138.

The Racers have finished the fall portion of the 2019-20 season. MSU gets back on the course in 2020 when they head west for the Loyola Intercollegiate (Feb. 22-24) at Palm Valley Golf Course in Goodyear, Arizona.

TVA Community Credit Union Invitational

Turtle Point Country Club

Florence, Alabama

Oct. 21-22, 2019

Final Scores

Team Scores

UT Martin  -1

North Alabama  +4

New Orleans +11

Rollins +15

Samford +16

North Alabama (B)  +18

Murray State +20

Southeastern Louisiana +41

Chicago State +45

Murray State

T16 Connor Coombs (2) +2

T26 Dalton Bagwell (3) +4

T43 Austin Knight (1) +7

T43 Avery Edwards (4) +7

T64 Justin Wendling (5) +16

T43 James Boone (Murray State ) +7

T50 Carson Holmes (Murray State ) +8

