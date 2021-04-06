DICKSON, Tenn.—Murray State senior Connor Coombs was the Murray State men’s golf team leader after the first 36 holes of the MSU Invitational with a spot in fifth place at Greystone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee on Monday.
Coombs’ rounds of 69-72=141 means he will start Tuesday’s final round eight shots off the lead of Belmont’s Evan Davis who carded scores of 68-65=133.
After being in fourth place with a 289 score in the morning round, the Racers fell back to sixth place with an afternoon 296 for a 585 total as Belmont led the event at 562.
UT Martin was in second place at 564 with Southern Illinois (569), Austin Peay (577) and Evansville (583) making up the top-5.
Other Murray State scores and places included Avery Edwards in 23rd place on rounds of 74-73=147
Austin Knight scored rounds of 72-76=148 for a spot in 30th position.
Quinn Eaton was in 38th place after carding rounds of 74-75=149 and Tyler Powell was in 56th place on scores of 75-78=153.
The Racers had two players in as solo contestants including Carson Holmes who was in 30th place on rounds of 76-72=148 and Walker Beck in 38th place on scores of 73-76=149.
The course at Greystone is playing to a Par of 72 and a length of 6,858 yards.
Live scoring can be found at GolfStat.com.
