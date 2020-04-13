MURRAY — Symone Cooper of Murray State women’s soccer has been recognized by the university’s department of applied health sciences as the Spring 2020 AHS Outstanding Student in Leadership. Cooper has demonstrated her leadership ability both on the soccer field and in the classroom as she pursues a degree in public and community health. She continues to inspire and motivate her peers both academically and athletically.
“It’s a great feeling. I’ve always tried to push myself in the classroom and on the soccer field. Doing that little extra can get you far, even if it’s pep talking yourself into getting ahead on assignments or doing one more sprint. Not only does it help me, but it encourages the people around me to do the same. I feed off of the people I surround myself with, so I feel as if I should do the same for them,” said Cooper.
On the field, the Loganville, Georgia native has appeared in 41 games through three seasons with the Racers, while starting all 19 matches during the 2019 season. She has scored four goals over her three-year career, including the game-winner in overtime to lift her side to a 2-1 overtime victory on the road over Eastern Kentucky on October 6.
“As a student-athlete, I sometimes struggle with motivation and confidence. I’ve learned that some days are going to be harder than others to be the best student-athlete I can be. I had to recognize that I’m not always going to do perfect on a quiz, or test, or speech. I’m not always going to have an amazing game. I just have to put in the effort in some form and believe that doing that is enough. Once I believed that, I began to have more confidence academically and athletically,” concluded Cooper.
