To paraphrase Shakespeare, if spring is come, can turkey season be far behind. The cycle of seasons that began in August 2021 has now come to an end with the exception of the conservation order snow goose season. The 2022-23 hunting year will begin with the opening of the spring wild turkey season.
The regular spring turkey season in Kentucky will open April 16 and run through May 8. Hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset. The Youth Season will be open the weekend of April 2-3for hunters age 15 (as of the date of the youth hunt) and under. The spring harvest limit in the Commonwealth is two (2) birds with visible beards.
Restrictions to be aware of in Kentucky include a total prohibition on wildlife baiting/feeding from March 1 through May 31. The five-county CWD surveillance zone already has a mandatory ban on wildlife feeding through the entire year. Wildlife feeding refers to placing, spreading, piling, or dispensing grain or other attractants where it can be accessed by wild critters. This means that deer feeders or existing corn piles should have been depleted or removed prior to March 1.
The only exception is the placement of bird feeders around the curtilage of the home. “Curtilage” is a legal term that refers to the area of land immediately surrounding a house. This area basically includes the yard, driveway/parking areas, and area around accessory buildings. Although not specifically defined in terms of actual square-footage, acreage, or distance, most agencies consider curtilage to be a small area of yard around a home, not nearby fields or wooded areas.
Tennessee will open their spring season for youth hunters the weekend of March 26-27. The regular season will run from April 2 through May 15 except the Mississippi Alluvial Valley (MAV) areas and certain middle Tennessee counties. Tennessee is concerned over declines in turkey numbers and have implemented changes to deal with these issues. In counties where the declines are significant, the seasons have been shorted and bag limits reduced. In 2018, Tennessee outlawed the killing of hens during the fall season and lowered the bag limit to one bird per county, not to exceed the 3-bird annual limit.
In Missouri, the spring season will extend from April 18 through May 8. The limit in the Show me-state is two birds per season, but only one of those may be taken during the first two weeks of season. If no bird is taken during the first two weeks, then the limit of two birds may be taken during the final two weeks but not more than one bird per day. Once considered the Mecca for turkey hunters, Missouri has experienced a steep decline in bird numbers over the past few years.
Part of Missouri’s initial program required hunting to end at 1:00 PM each day, and hunters were originally required to present their birds at a check station where the birds were weighed and registered. But like other states, as soon as Missouri implemented a fall season the numbers began to fall. A flock once estimated at over 600,000 is now believed to be less than 350,000. Additionally, the state has a rapidly expanding black bear population, has introduced non-native elk, been invaded by armadillos, and now has a small but growing confirmed presence of mountain lions – all of which are a detriment to the wild turkey population. But in a report by NPR, the spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources blamed man-made climate change instead. Go figure.
The biggest surprise of the spring comes from the state of Alabama. For decades, Alabama opened their season March 15 through April 30 with a bag limit of five birds. Having hunted many years in Alabama, I can attest to the quality of hunting and the unbelievable number of birds the state produced. But for the last few years that I hunted in Alabama, it was obvious that turkey numbers were on the decline. Like other states, Alabama jumped onto the fall-hunting, hen-killing bandwagon just before numbers began to fall. This year, the season opener has been moved back to March 25 for most of the state, and to April 1 for counties in the northwest that are experiencing the greatest decline. The 5-bird limit has now been reduced to 4. One of the last states to allow turkey hunting with decoys, Alabama has now outlawed decoys for the first ten days of the season. These are not drastic changes, but for a state whose wildlife program has never been quick to change, this is significant.
Wildlife agencies have watched a key statistic, the average number of poults per hen that survive the summer, decline dramatically in the last few years. In the early 2000s it was not uncommon to see an average of 4 to 5 poults per hen survive the three-week mark after hatching. Today in most southeastern states, the number is near or even less than one poult per hen. There are many reasons given for this decline including a string of cool, wet springs, increases in predator populations, and the possibility of various diseases that could affect the flocks. Without a clear villain in sight, wildlife agencies are beginning to shift opening days, shortening the seasons, and reducing bag limits. So far, no agency has seen the need to cancel fall turkey hunting altogether. This is strange since all agencies are adamant that corn piles in the spring are an absolute detriment to the flock while almost every turkey taken in the fall is exposed to and affected by feeders and corn piles placed by deer hunters.
Changes are on the horizon. Whether they are the right changes is anyone’s guess. The dramatic success of early wild turkey reintroduction programs caused us to forget the precariousness of wildlife populations and the factors that caused these populations to have to be rescued in the first place. Now, instead of unregulated hunting as the culprit, we face exploding predator populations, fierce competition from other game populations, introduction of destructive non native species, and even changes in agricultural practices. This is no Shangri-la. Priorities may have to change.
