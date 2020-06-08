COVID-19 has Racers behind schedule

MURRAY — Back in March, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the sports world hard. Tournaments, seasons, and even practices for upcoming sports were all canceled, and just like that, the Murray State football program began to fall behind schedule.
With a new head coach, Dean Hood, the Racers planned to get a lot accomplished during the spring practices. The coaching staff had hoped to install a new scheme for every phase of the game, evaluate the players in football action and make position changes where necessary. Sadly, the pandemic hit and put a halt to all of the plans that were in place.
When Hood took over as the head coach, he had to immediately jump into recruiting mode and that meant he had to get some form of evaluation done to figure out what was needed for the team.
“We had to put a signing class together, so we initially did player evaluations by watching film from last season,” Hood said. “That’s where we started. That has some holes in it, from the standpoint of some guys that may play a lot this year that didn’t play a lot last year, and there’s not a lot of film to watch of them. They may have just been playing on special teams and there might have been some players that the previous staff anticipated a good future for them and didn’t want to play them but instead redshirt them to so they could return for another year. There were some guys that were hurt that we didn’t really get a good look at and we had to go to the year before last to watch some film and now you’re looking at a guy that’s two years younger.”
Those initial evaluations helped the staff decide what direction they needed to go in for recruiting purposes. Based on their findings they brought in three defensive backs, three tight ends, two running backs, two quarterbacks, two offensive linemen, and two linebackers. It was a good haul for the Racers considering the limited time they had to recruit.
During the recruiting, Hood and his staff continued evaluating the current roster a little more in-depth, but were waiting for spring practice to start before they could really see what the players were capable of doing with their talents.
“The next evaluation part came during that recruiting period when our guys were on campus and were allowed to be in the weight room doing strength and conditioning,” Hood said. “I stayed back as much as I possibly could. It was a tightrope to walk because I needed to be out recruiting, but also felt like I needed to get to know our team a little bit, personally and physically. I met with every guy on the team individually, and saw what could they do at least in the weight room.”
It helped Hood get a better sense of the team he was inheriting, but there were still blank spots. Without really being the guys in action it was hard to know exactly what each player could do, or where they would fit in the new schemes.
“I got a little bit of a feel for them there and then once we got off the road recruiting and started doing some conditioning stuff, running and position-specific drill work, we got to see some guys do some more football type movement,” Hood said. “All of that has holes in it. You can’t evaluate a football player unless you see them playing football, and you really need to see them playing football within your scheme and the things that you’re going to want him to do, and see if he has the skill set to do the things that you are asking.”
This is where the pandemic hit the team the hardest. Unlike teams that are returning a head coach, the Racers are undergoing a change in leadership, scheme and coaching. The things that could’ve been taught and learned during the spring practices were to set the building blocks for the upcoming season. Now, the team is way behind schedule.
“There’s no question we are behind the eight-ball with figuring out what we have as a football team,” Hood said. “We’re behind for this next signing class as well, especially by the time we get our hands on our guys and get everything figured out, it’s a process. It’s not an easy thing to watch a guy’s skill set and say, ‘Alright, you can play here.’ A lot of times you’ll get him in that position and start running plays and say, ‘Oh, I messed up. He really needs to be over here, or at this spot, with what he can do.’ I’ve been on teams and you’re in game three or four and the lightbulb goes off and you move this guy to here and this other guy over there, and we literally could have a ton of commitments by that time for next years class without knowing exactly what we have as a team. That’s the hand we’ve been dealt and we’re doing the best we can to get it all figured out.”
Spring practices and scrimmages would’ve helped tremendously with the evaluation process moving forward and would’ve been extremely beneficial for the guys to get their first taste of what Hood wants to install.
“Again, you can’t really evaluate a football player unless you see him playing football, and that’s what we missed,” Hood said. “We missed seeing them play football. We missed being able to see them within our offensive, defensive and special teams schemes, which are all new to the guys. That’s a part of it too. You can evaluate somebody running around cones or lifting in the weight room, that’s one thing, and then you see that person do football movement type stuff and have a totally different opinion of them. Then, when you add the part of being able to process an offensive or defensive scheming still be able to run around really fast, and that is a totally different animal. There’s no doubt we’ve missed a lot in the evaluation part and the preparation part of them learning the offense, defense and special teams schemes. There’s a learning curve too, not only us evaluating them, but them evaluating us. There comes a point where they have to learn our coaching style and what we’re asking. When we say something this way it means this, and this is how you need to respond in order for us to be successful, so we missed that piece as well.”
Even though the rest of the college football world missed the same amount of time, the difference is that most of those programs are returning head coaches. For them the schemes are set, the style of coaching is known and the learning curve is small. It may sound like it’s equal because everyone missed time, but in reality, it’s not.
“You get 15 practices and three big scrimmages, so we are that far behind. You might think that since not very many teams had spring ball, that might give you a little bit of comfort,” Hood said. “But really, what you’ve got to look at is how many teams didn’t have spring ball that have a new head coach. That’s really the critical thing for us. No spring ball and a new head coach, you’ve got guys on the team that have never put the pads on and done the things we are going to ask them to do schematically.”
Teams in the conference, like Jacksonville State, Southeast Missouri, UT Martin and so on, that brought back their head coach, are able to use this downtime learning ways to improve inside the schemes that they play. They have the ability to look at film and see things they missed or did well last season under those schemes. The Murray State players don’t have that luxury because everything is set to change.
“Those guys that have the same head coach, maybe they didn’t have spring ball, but they can watch themselves doing the scheme they are going to do this fall,” Hood said. “They can watch themselves on film and coaches can have meetings about them using film and have a lot of learning during this downtime, which is a huge advantage when you’ve got the same guy coming back with the same schemes.”
With the loss of time and practice, Hood said he plans to do everything in his power to keep the team competitive. That includes potentially using some of the old schemes from last year mixed in with some new.
“We’re going to do whatever we’ve got to do to be successful for this year,” Hood said. “We’ve already made that conclusion as a staff. We know what we like to do schematically and we will recruit to that, but we’re not going to be idiot sticks and not use the talent that we have currently on our roster. We’ve got a lot of talented guys on our roster that can do certain things and we need to figure out what those things are and use that wisely within the scheme.”
