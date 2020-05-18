MURRAY —Since the spring season was been canceled at Murray State, Jordan Cozart earned a couple of honors in recognition of the outstanding start to his senior season.
The first honor came from D1baseball.com when they ranked him as the 17th best senior hitter in the country. Their ranking system takes into account three aspects of hitting: plate discipline, hitting ability, and game power. They take the scores from each category and combine them to come up with an analytical score. Plate discipline is a measure of how well a batter controls the strike zone. Hitting ability simply measures a batter’s ability to flat-out hit and reach base while game power is straightforward: did the player produce extra base hits, by exhibiting the power he may shown in batting practice.
Cozart ranked 11th in hitting ability and 12th in game power on the back of a shortened season that he was hitting .417 with five home runs and 19 RBIs.
His second honor was also from D1baseball.com when he was named the 26th best second baseman in the country across all classes. That ranking put him in the top 10% of all second basemen in the country. His five homers ranked first out of the top 30 players listed, while his RBI total, batting average and on-base-percentage (OPS) all ranked inside the top 10 of ranked players.
Head coach of the Murray State baseball team Dan Skirka said that it has been a long journey for Cozart to become the player that he is today and it makes for a pretty cool story.
“He was committed to Murray State when I got the job in July of 2018 and all of my sources and the coaches I talked with said he would be able to help us on the mound for sure,” Skirka said. “No one really talked about him as a hitter. But, we didn’t have a ton of depth that first year, so we used him as a two-way, playing a lot at third base and second base when not pitching. He had a great fall pitching and in the spring of 2019 he was one of our top relievers going into the season, but he struggled out of the gate and pretty much got benched. He found his way back into the lineup after some players struggled, and he slowly had good at-bats, hitting doubles, bunting for hits and coming up clutch. Then, after injuries to Weston Schad and Tyler Duke, Cozy found himself in the four-hole most of the second half of the season.”
As a pitcher, Cozart had eight appearances in 2019 and pitched 14 innings. He finished the year with an 0-3 record and an 8.79 ERA. Despite his struggles on the mound, he found a way to contribute in the field. He started 34 games in the infield and led the team with a .324 batting average and finished third on the team in RBIs with 34. On top of that, he had the longest hitting streak on the team at 13 games, plus 14 multi-hit games. He did all of that without starting in 20 games.
That success led him to earn a preseason All-OVC spot and a starting role in the infield.
“This past fall and in our 17 games this spring, he was Mr. Consistent,” Skirka said. “I’m a Detroit Tigers fan, and he reminds me of Miguel Cabrera in that he doesn’t throw away at-bats, he rarely chases out of the strike zone and he uses the whole field. He is a good hitter who will hit home runs. In the dugout and off the field, he is a leader for us. Guys like him, and gravitate to him. He has a great sense of humor and knows when to use that to keep our team loose.”
With the season canceled, Cozart’s career at Murray State may be over, but his impact in his time as a Racer is undeniable. He may even get a shot to play at the next level.
