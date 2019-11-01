MURRAY —Looking out at the floor of the CFSB Center at Racer Mania, the necessity of acquiring a new playing surface was likely unnoticed by fans. The fact of the matter is that the old floor had run it’s course. Typically removable basketball courts, like the one used by that Racers, are designed to last anywhere from 7-10 years and the old floor was reaching the limit.
The wear and tear from deconstructing and reconstructing the floor for events on the floor of the CFSB had begun to create small cracks in the seams, some big enough for a quarter to fit in, and chipped spots of paint. Assistant Athletic Director of Facilities and Game Management Brock Rydecki has been working on this project for a little while and said the change was imminent.
“This (old) floor went in during the Spring of 2010 after our run in the NCAA tournament, beating Vanderbilt,” Rydecki said. “So, we are approaching 10 years and we were having some hardware issues, some issues with boards, and common wear and tear that occurs with a wood floor.”
Considering the lifespan of courts, the Racers have acquired one that should give them plenty of good years.
“We were able to get an NCAA tournament floor,” Rydecki said. “This floor was a Sweet Sixteen floor this past year, so it’s neat to be able to bring that to Murray. It’s been in use for two years in the NCAA tournament and it’s seen eight games and 16-20 practices, so it’s fairly new. The floor was sanded all the way down and repainted to our design, so we are getting a like new floor.”
For a job like that, Rydecki and his team chose to go with one of the top companies in the marketplace for floor design and painting, Prater Flooring in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
“They are one of the industry leaders in wood floors, especially in this region,” Rydecki said. “They have supplied the paint schemes and stuff for the NCAA tournament floors, the Olympics, and a lot of NBA. I got to visit the plant in Chattanooga on the way to the Georgia football game and we stopped in and they were still painting our floor. As I walked in, the OVC tournament floor for Evansville was being painted, the Charlotte Hornets one was there, and the Atlanta Hawks had a piece of their floor (there too).”
The design was created in house by Rydecki and his team and the style is traditional.
“We didn’t want to get too fancy with skylines and all of that stuff that a lot of schools are doing,” Rydecki said. “We moved some logos around. The OVC logo is now in the key, where it was years ago and the CFSB Bank is highlighted on the sideline. It’s mirrored so everyone in the facility can see it.”
One of the major changes that the staff is proud of is the true boundary line. With the old floor, the blue outer edge was the boundary line, but now there will be a clean boundary line around the perimeter of the floor. The other big change is the design of the lane.
“We did a unique thing on the end lines. The NCAA requirement is six foot from the baseline to the media restraining line ,” Rydecki said. “So we started at six foot on the end of the court and angled that line to seven foot near the basket, with a run off lane on either side of the basket. So essentially as we get closer to the basket, there’s more space for run off for our players. The company we worked with said we were the first facility to ever do this. It’s the first court to ever do anything like this so we are just trying to be innovative and take care of player safety the best we can.”
In all, the cost of the new floor and new basketball goals cost the university about $150,000 according to Rydecki.
“It’s an investment, but it’s going to develop to our student-athlete experience and our fan experience,” Rydecki said. “We are creating a tournament-like atmosphere here at the CFSB Center, and we are able to do that with the crowds that we get day in and day out. The goals that people are going to see here are just like what’s at the OVC tournament, just like what’s at the NCAA tournament, and the people that follow it (basketball) on TV are going to see it at ,many other venues and at NBA facilities as well. They are top of the line...We want to create that tournament-like atmosphere so that as we get to that national stage we are used to seeing the things that we would see there.”
The purchase was well thought out and the foresight allowed for the funds to be used exactly as they were planned.
“It’s all about planning our resources and having the support that we have from our Racer Club and our donors and our season ticket holders,” Rydecki said. “Hats off to them. Without their support we couldn’t do what we are able to do. As much as it impacts our student-athletes, it’s also a thank you to our fans and ticket holders.”
