MURRAY — Calloway County High School hosted the annual Calloway Quad Showdown cross country meet on Saturday, Sept.19 in Murray. Murray High School and Calloway County High School both competed in the high school meet, along with 16 other schools from Kentucky and Tennessee, on the course near Calloway County High School. The competition was divided into three separate races in order to create as little contact as possible between the participants.
Calloway County competed in the first race of the day. The Calloway boys and girls competed against three other teams in their race. Daniel Puckett, sophomore from Calloway County, finished a close second to Livingston Central’s Carson Kitchens with a 3K time of 9:57.8, while teammates Dominic Cashion (sophomore) and Eli Maggart (senior) finished fourth and fifth respectively.
Calloway County senior Ainsley Smith won the girls race by over 40 seconds with a 3K time of 11:43.23 while junior teammate Bella Swain finished third. In the team competition, Calloway County won the varsity boys division of their race. The Calloway girls team did not have enough runners competing to qualify for the team title.
Luke Cross, a junior from Murray High School, won the third boys race of the meet by almost 25 seconds with a 3K time of 10:36.39. Murray took the trails with six other Class A teams in the final race of the day. In the Class A girls race, Murray eighth grader Leah Jenkins finished fourth with a time of 14:01.8, while her sophomore teammate, Marlee Riddle, finished fifth. Murray High School won the girls team competition in the final race and the Tiger boys team placed fifth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.