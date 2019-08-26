MURRAY —The Murray High and Calloway County cross country teams began their seasons officially on Saturday in Fulton County. Both schools were able to start the season off on a good foot. The Lakers won the boys’ race as a team, and Calloway’s Ainsley Smith placed first individually in the girls’ race. For the Tigers, their high school girls placed fourth, their middle school girls placed seventh and their middle school boys placed sixth.
“It was a solid opening race for the team as a whole,” Calloway County head coach Jonathan Grooms said.
Calloway’s boys all finished at least 30 seconds faster on Saturday than they did at the Fulton County Invitational last year.
“The boys knew coming in that they were the favorites to win over the 12 schools at the meet,” Grooms said. “They handled that pressure, winning as a team.”
Grooms has been encouraging his runners to race in a pack this season, and this showed on Saturday. Lakers Dominic Cashion, Daniel Puckett and Ben Nelson all finished in the top eight within a 30-second window. Cashion led the pack, placing fifth with a time of 18:25.61.
Due to illness, the Lady Lakers did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score. However, they were able to pick up some good times, including Smith who finished in first with a time of 22:12.66. Saturday was Smith’s first high school invitational win throughout her entire cross country career.
“She looked comfortable and under control the entirety of the race,” Grooms said. “She ran right on the shoulder of Miranda Gartner of St. Mary for three miles and then rolled past her in the final stretch to win. Ainsley has the endurance and speed for strategic running, as she proved in this first race of the season.”
For the majority of the Murray High team, Saturday was their first race, and head coach Emily Chipman could not be any more proud. Her runners took what they had been working on in summer practices and applied it to their race.
“Several of the girls high school and middle school tried out the hill strategy of passing at the crest of the hill when most people slow down,” Chipman said. “Many who have struggled not walking some at practice ran the entire race without walking at all. The sixth-grade boys made us very proud in their warm-up routine. They did it all on their own without having to be told. They were focused and did their best.”
Chipman plans to spend some time in practice this week breaking down how her runners felt at different parts of the race and working on what can be done to improve.
“They are so young and new that I will be focusing primarily on the good things they did,” Chipman said.
This Saturday, Murray will be racing in Trigg County, and Calloway will be at an evening race in Elizabethtown.
