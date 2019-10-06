Louisville — The Calloway County cross country team took a trip to Louisville on Saturday to compete in the Greater Louisville Classic. This race was much larger than the Lakers are used to participating in.
The varsity boys placed 39th out of 57 competing schools with an average time of 18:44.
Freshman Daniel Puckett led the team with a time of 17:36.50, his new personal record. Puckett placed 115th out of 407 runners. Senior Ben Nelson came in 184th place with a time of 18:10.30.
The varsity girls came in 39th place out of 42 competing schools with an average time of 24:16.
Lady Laker junior Ainsley Smith came in 121st place, leading the team with a time of 21:44.80. Seventh-grader Emma Martin came in next for the Lady Lakers, securing 208th place with a time of 23:29.70.
The team will race again on Saturday in Owensboro.
