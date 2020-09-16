CADIZ — Calloway County High School, Murray High School and Murray Middle School cross country teams competed in the Mike Wright Classic, hosted by Trigg County schools, on Saturday, Sept. 12 in Cadiz.
Senior Calloway varsity girls runner Ainsley Smith came in first place with a 2.5K time of 9:51.07, and junior Calloway runner Bella Swain placed sixth with a time of 10:29.24. The Murray girls team finished fifth overall behind Graves County, Crittendon County, Fort Campbell and Trigg County. The Calloway team didn’t have enough runners to compete for team placement.
Sophomore Calloway varsity boys runner Daniel Puckett placed sixth with a 2.5K time of 8:19.97, while junior Murray runner Luke Cross placed ninth with a time of 8:47.69, and senior Calloway runner Eli Maggart placed tenth with a time of 8:48.62. Overall team scores for the Varsity Boys Race were: The Lakers finished in fourth overall as a team.
In the JV girls 2.5K race eighth-grader Leah Jenkins of Murray placed seventh with a time of 11:46.68 and seventh-grader Jade Green of Murray placed eighth with a time of 12:14.82. For the boys, seventh-grader Cullen Larken of Murray placed fourth with a time of 10:53.17.
