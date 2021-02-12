“If you, too, can learn to love this land as our ancestors did, all the problems of the world will fall away like autumn leaves in the wind.” - Wanbli Nata’u
Whenever I take my kayak out on the water or take off into the woods for a hike, the problems of the world seem to fall away. Whether climbing up a mountain, cross country skiing, or simply going for a run on the trails of a local park, being out in nature always seems to cleanse my mind and lift my spirits.
Often people find it difficult in their busy lives to get outside and enjoy the benefits that nature can bestow upon us. In our area, we are blessed with many opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors without having the physical ability to kayak, hike or climb a mountain. You do not need to take an entire weekend, or even a whole day, to find a way to enjoy nature here in western Kentucky.
Recently, I felt the call of the wild pulling me to get out there. I did not have time to go on some grand adventure. Even taking my kayak out for a quick tour around a local lake or river was out of the question. A nice walk around the neighborhood or a run in the park was not going to satisfy me. I decided to take a short ride toward Kentucky Lake and see where the road would lead me.
As I got close to Kenlake State Resort Park it started to snow. Fluffy white flakes filled the sky and fueled my imagination. I immediately knew where the road would lead me that day and I made my way to the Elk and Bison Prairie in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
The drive to the entrance of the Elk and Bison Prairie only took me about 20 minutes from Murray but the anticipation of seeing our national mammal standing steadfastly in the driving snow made it seem much longer. The bison is recognized as a symbol of strength in many cultures partly because it does not cower from a coming storm but faces the storm and walks into it. The temperature was hovering in the mid-30s and I was concerned that the snow might change to rain before I made it to the prairie.
I approached the entrance to the prairie and the huge gates slowly opened. The whole thing reminded me of a scene from the movie Jurassic Park. The Elk and Bison Prairie is near the Golden Pond Visitor Center at Land Between the Lakes, and is not far from a modern four-lane highway, but I felt like I was being carried back through centuries.
Standing on a hill overlooking the 700 acres of the prairie, I spotted a erd of bison congregated on the low-lying grassland off in the distance below me. The wind had picked up and the snow was whipping around violently. There was not another person in sight and I took a moment to soak up the scene. I looked out over the prairie and wondered what it must have been like for the people of the Shawnee Nation who inhabited this area centuries ago.
When the Shawnee inhabited this area, elk and bison were abundant. Bison herds roamed what we now call Kentucky from the mountains of Appalachia to the Mississippi River. Daniel Boone made his way through the Cumberland Gap and noted watching huge herds of Bison from Pilot Knob as he explored Kentucky in 1769.
European settlers then made their way into the frontier wilderness and built settlements. As the westward expansion of the European settlers increased rapidly, Shawnee and other Native American tribes were driven out of the area. The colonists flooded into Kentucky; the elk and bison were hunted as a food source. The destruction of the great herds, along with the lack of fires that the Shawnee set to drive the herds, resulted in hickory and oak trees taking over the prairie lands and choking out most of the prairie grasses.
Land Between the Lakes biologists have done a remarkable job of restoring the prairie for us to enjoy today. A prairie is a complex ecosystem that provides a rare habitat for birds, insects, reptiles, and colorful butterflies. The work biologists began in the 1970s on the Elk and Bison Prairie has not only allowed an endangered ecosystem to flourish, but now affords us the opportunity to marvel at some of the largest mammals in North America right here in our own backyard.
The American bison was named the national mammal of the United States in 2016 and joined the American bald eagle as our national symbol. The bison is the largest mammal in North America. The bison can grow to 12 feet long and weigh over 2,000 pounds. It is estimated that as many as 60 million bison dominated the continent in the 17th century. Over the 50 years from 1830-1880, the bison were practically hunted into extinction. By 1884 there were only 325 bison left. Through conservation efforts like the Elk and Bison Prairie, that number has grown to approximately 500,000 today.
Elk can also be observed at the Elk and Bison Prairie. Elk are the second-largest member of the deer family behind only the moose. Elk are native to Kentucky but, like the bison, also disappeared in the state by the 1880s. Elk were reintroduced to Kentucky in 1997. Today over 13,000 elk roam in the wild across the state of Kentucky.
I slowly made my way around the three and a half-mile road that meanders through the prairie. I saw some elk sheltering in the timbers to stay out of the driving snow, but the magnificent bison bravely faced into the storm as their ancestors had done for centuries. The Lakota use the word tatanka for the bison. Many believe the word means “buffalo,” but the literal translation is closer to “He who owns us”.
I carefully approached the bison and stopped so I could take some pictures. The tatanka paid no attention to me and went about their routine. Being mere feet from such powerful, brave creatures, I looked deep into their eyes and thought about what our Native American ancestors must have felt for centuries as they flourished alongside the tatanka.
The whole experience took less than an hour and a half (including the drive back home) but I had come away with a wonderful, relaxing experience in nature. I am constantly striving to love this land like our ancestors did because I have found that Wnabli Nata’u was right. When we have a love for nature, all of the problems of the world fall away.
