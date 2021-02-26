“The world of water has a way of perpetuating myths and shrouding mystery.” - Fennel Hudson
It was a cold but brilliantly sunny day as I launched my kayak into the shallow waters of Reelfoot Lake in Tennessee recently. It was my first excursion to Reelfoot Lake even though I had lived only 20 miles away from it for three years before I started coaching basketball at Murray State University. I was looking forward to skimming across the calm water around the lake to search for bald eagles, various ducks, gulls, and a flock of American white pelicans. The birds were not the only feature of Reelfoot Lake I wanted to check out.
For years I had heard stories about how strange and mysterious Reelfoot Lake could be and I wanted to experience a bit of the mystery myself. It didn’t seem like I was going to find any mystery on that dazzlingly beautiful day as I made the final preparations for my kayak trip around the 15,000-acre lake.
Reelfoot is the only natural lake in the entire state of Tennessee and is unlike any lake in the Volunteer State. Huge bald cypress trees rise out of the water giving it the appearance of a Louisiana bayou more than a lake in the northwest corner of Tennessee. The bald cypress trees provide the perfect place for bald eagles to build their giant nests and the national symbol is a regular sight around the lake. Lying just beneath the surface of the water is a forest of cypress stumps that make a kayak or canoe ideal for navigating the waters on a calm day.
The trip across the lake was almost serene. My kayak glided effortlessly through the smooth water as I soaked in the scene around me. Cypress stumps were not only visible under the water but many of them breached the surface and provided a place for gulls to perch.
Halfway across the lake, I spotted several species of ducks mingling with an enormous flock of American white pelicans. I turned my kayak toward them, reached back to get my camera ready, and spent some time drifting amongst the birds. I was taking pictures and enjoying the show before me when a soaring bald eagle caught my attention.
The bald eagle was heading toward the forest on the opposite side of the lake so I headed out across the open water to get a closer look. It struck me as I paddled my way across the lake that there was not another boat in the water. The temperature was hovering around 35 degrees, but it still seemed odd to me that I was alone on the lake. I spied a lone tree rising out of the water and, for the first time, I felt lost in the unique sense of mystery that Reelfoot has to offer.
The unmistakable cackling of the bald eagle turned my attention back to the cypress trees on the opposite shore. There were now three bald eagles beckoning me to join them. As I made my way over to the eagles, I crossed over a stump from the flooded forest beneath me. I wondered what it must have been like to be in the area when the lake was formed by the massive earthquakes that occurred from December of 1811 through March of 1812.
The earthquakes included one on Feb. 7, 1812, which was estimated to be an 8.8-magnitude and caused a fluvial tsunami. The fluvial tsunami sent the waters of the Mississippi River flowing backward for several hours, sending a torrent of water into depressions caused by the earthquakes and formed Reelfoot Lake and Big Lake in Missouri. I thought of my own experience with 8.2-magnitude and 7.0-magnitude earthquakes while living in Alaska. It must have been horrifying for the Native Americans and pioneers that lived in the area where Reelfoot Lake exists today.
Today, we know about the tectonic forces that cause earthquakes, but there is a local legend that attempts to explain the formation of the lake. The legend goes that at the beginning of the 19th century a tribe of the Chickasaw was ruled by a Chief called Kalopin. Kalopin, and translates as Reelfoot. Chief Reelfoot was named this because he had a foot deformity that caused him to walk in a rolling motion.
When it was time for Chief Reelfoot to choose a bride, he could not find a Chickasaw woman who inspired him to love her. He recalled that his father had told him stories of the powerful Choctaw tribes south of the Chickasaw lands. One of the things about the Choctaw that remained etched in his memory from the tales of his father was the remarkable beauty of the Choctaw maidens.
Chief Reelfoot decided to make the journey south to meet the Choctaw with the hopes of finding his princess. He traveled for days before coming upon the land of the great Chief Copiah of the Choctaw. Reelfoot was entranced by Copiah’s daughter, Laughing Eyes, and asked the great chief for her hand in marriage. Chief Copiah did not want his own daughter to be married to someone with a deformity, so he explained to Reelfoot that she could only become a bride to a Choctaw chieftain.
Chief Copiah then called upon The Great Spirit to explain to Chief Reelfoot that an Indian chieftain should never steal his bride from a neighboring tribe. If Reelfoot disobeyed this tribal law, then the Great Spirit would shake the earth and cause the waters to swallow up his people.
After a year, Chief Reelfoot could no longer resist his love for Laughing Eyes and decided that he must be with her. He captured Laughing Eyes and returned to his cheering people for the marriage ceremony. Amid the celebration, The Great Spirit appeared and stomped his foot in anger causing the earth to shake and roll. Where The Great Spirit stomped, the Mississippi River flowed backward and covered Chief Reelfoot’s people. Today Chief Reelfoot and Laughing Eyes lay at the bottom of the mysterious Reelfoot Lake.
I cruised along the edge of cypress forest and found my way into a channel through the forest while following the eagles above me. In an instant, I realized that I could easily be in another time as I coasted carefully among the trees and grasses. Even on this bright, sunny day, I had definitely found the sense of mystery that Reelfoot Lake has to offer.
I watched and snapped pictures as the fantastic bald eagles flew above their nest and around the edge of the lake. They guided me back out onto the open water. As I focused on the eagles and taking pictures, I noticed that the wind was picking up so I decided I had to make way back across the lake.
The wind seemed to come out of nowhere and was now whipping up the water. My once serene ride around Reelfoot Lake had suddenly turned into a cold grind back to where I had begun my day several hours earlier. Waves broke over the bow of my kayak spraying the cold water onto me and into the boat. The journey back was rough and it seemed like I was never going to make it back. I was solely focused on keeping my kayak upright and my body out of the lake.
After a harrowing 40 minutes of paddling, I finally made it ashore. A beautiful old golden retriever came happily running up to me as I climbed out of the kayak and onto dry land. Not far behind him was the first person I had seen all day. A wildlife photographer was hiking along the shoreline and welcomed me back to civilization. He informed that he had watched me fight the wind and waves of the lake. He then asked me if I knew that three adult bald eagles had been flying directly above me all the way until I beached the kayak and got out.
We talked briefly and then he disappeared into the woods with a happy dog at his heels. I turned and looked back across the water. I watched as the three bald eagles made their way back to the nesting area on the other side. They were directly above the lone tree I saw rising out of the lake earlier in the day and I couldn’t help but wonder if they were making sure that I made it back safely to dry land where I belonged. Reelfoot Lake had given me my own myth and mystery like it has provided countless others since its formation over two centuries ago.
