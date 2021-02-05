“Hope is the thing with feathers, that perches in the soul, and sings the tune without words, and never stops at all” - Emily Dickinson
Hope is a great thing, but until a couple of weeks ago I had no hope that I would be witnessing the grace and strength of a beautiful, wild swan on a lake again anytime soon. One of my wife Summer’s favorite things about living in Alaska was seeing swans on the lakes of The Last Frontier. On our first trip across the Kenai Peninsula to our new home in the town of Kenai, we pulled off of the Seward Highway at Tern Lake. Summer had spotted a pair of swans on the glassy lake and wanted a closer look. We were all exhausted from our long drive across the Yukon and Alaska, but the excitement of seeing the trumpeter swans gave us a boost of energy for the final part of our long journey.
Stopping at Tern Lake, Kenai Lake, and any other place we spotted swans became a routine part of any road trip while we lived in Alaska. When we moved back to Kentucky, we knew that we would miss watching the graceful swans gliding across the waters of the 49th state. Little did we know that we would find ourselves gazing across a lake in western Kentucky at a gorgeous pair of swans.
Summer was born and raised in Murray and I spent over 20 years coaching basketball at Murray State. Neither one of us had ever seen a swan in the wild here so we were surprised and excited when she received an alert from a local birder and the Friends of Land Between the Lakes. A pair of mute swans had been spotted at Honker Lake in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
“This is a very rare occurrence,” The alert read. “We usually only see this species occasionally in the winter when everything is very cold and very frozen!”
It was a cold and blustery Saturday morning when I headed out to confirm that there were indeed mute swans at Honker Lake. I planned to simply spot the mute swans and take a couple of pictures. If there were actually swans on the lake then Summer and I would return the following day to spend more time with them.
I was surprised to see only one vehicle in the parking area near the lake. I believed that birders from around the area would be heading to Honker Lake to see this rare occurrence. Cautiously approaching the shoreline of the lake, I made my way around to a spot where I could see the swans clearly without disturbing them.
A few minutes of “spotting” turned into a few hours. Honker Lake was hosting Canada geese, mallards, mergansers, cormorants, and a small
flock of American white pelicans, but the mute swans were definitely the stars of the show. The other birds flapped their wings and fluttered about the lake with a cacophony of honking. The pair of mute swans, however, moved effortlessly around the lake with the grace and quiet dignity of a prima ballerina in the Bolshoi Ballet.
Swans mate for life and are seen throughout history as a symbol of love, beauty, grace, and strength, among other things. This particular loving couple seemed to know that I wanted a closer look and swam over to an area of the lake closer to where I was standing. Despite their grace and beauty, mute swans are considered an invasive species in Kentucky because they are so aggressive, uproot up to 20 pounds of vegetation per day, and are not native to The Bluegrass State.
The mute swan is one of the largest waterfowl species in the world and can be extremely territorial. Beautiful but potentially deadly, they have been known to attack humans on rare occasions and have even been responsible for actually killing people. Mute swans often grow to be almost six feet long with a wingspan of eight feet. Males can weigh more than 30 pounds and have been known to attack humans if they feel threatened. One male mute swan in Great Britain weighed in at a whopping 51 pounds, making it the world’s largest bird of flight.
The following day I returned to Honker Lake with Summer so we could enjoy an afternoon with the swans. When we arrived, we found a few more birders and photographers at the lake hoping to see the rare visitors. One person pointed out the swans to us as we walked up. They were on the other side of the lake and appeared to be hiding out. It was almost two o’clock in the afternoon and he had been there (along with a couple of other photographers) since daybreak waiting to get pictures of the pair.
Summer watched joyfully through her binoculars as the pair began moving across the water in our direction. A photographer turned to me and commented that I must be good luck or something because the swans had not moved all day until the moment I walked up. I was wearing my Xtratuf Boots so I trudged through the mud along the shoreline while the other photographers sat back on dry land.
Xtratuf Boots are a staple in Alaska and I have become accustomed to pulling them on to get out in the middle of nature. Just about everyone in Alaska wears Xtratufs. Most fishermen and hunters in The Last Frontier would not even consider wearing another boot. In fact, Alaskans say they have winter, summer, and Xtratuf season whenever they discuss the changing of the seasons.
As the swans moved about the water in front of us I decided to make the trek to the other side of the lake. It was a hard slog through the icy mud but I wanted to get pictures of the swans from another angle and lighting perspective. I was relishing being out in the cold watching the swans, but seeing Summer enjoying them warmed my heart.
I was on the opposite side of the lake from Summer and the group of photographers when the wind picked up dramatically. Clouds moved in quickly and it started to snow. Everyone on the other side of the lake except for Summer packed up and ran to their vehicles to get out of the elements. I stood there for a moment drinking in the scene before me.
In an instant, my mind was transported to another time and place. The grace of the mute swans was an awesome sight and reminded me of our first encounter with the swans of Tern Lake in Alaska. In some cultures, the appearance of a swan symbolizes that you are receiving a message from a higher spirit. The swan becomes your guide and symbolizes that you are entering a good period in your life.
I do not know if the swan is going to be my guide but I do know that this particular thing with feathers has helped give me a renewed sense of hope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.