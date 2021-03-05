“I often think the night is more alive and more richly colored than the day.” - Vincent Van Gogh
The temperature had dropped into the single digits by 2 in the morning, but the cold was not going to keep me from experiencing it for the first time. I could hardly believe that I was heading outside wearing nothing but the old basketball shorts and t-shirt I had on while sleeping on the couch. I went outside for a minute to make sure that my eyes weren’t playing tricks on me. Soon, I was excitedly waking up my wife, Summer, and our 14-year-old son, Luke, to venture out into the frigid outdoors with me. We grabbed our coats and slipped them on over our pajamas as we hurried out to enjoy this momentous occasion as a family.
A glowing green light in the sky streaming through our front window had alerted me to wake up. Our plan was to spend a couple of minutes outside watching the show for the first time and then head back inside to get a good night’s sleep. After all, Luke did have school the following day and Summer had to get to her office early in the morning. We excitedly hurried out of the house and looked up. Over the spruce trees across the road from our house, the Northern Lights lit up the sky.
We were awestruck by our first encounter with “Lady Aurora.” The green glow above the trees grew, morphed into purple, and began to move in waves as we stood there on the driveway. The lights faded briefly before a single bright green streak of light seemingly rose out of the spruce forest in front of us. It grew in size and intensity. A beacon of hope and light in the cold darkness of the Alaskan winter night.
Before we knew it, several other streaks of light appeared overhead. The streaks slowly intensified and faded away randomly as we gazed in awe. After a while, the illumination of the Aurora Borealis faded and we decided it was time to go back to bed. We had already been out in the cold much longer than we anticipated, but as soon as we started to go back inside the Northern Lights filled the sky once again. This time the bright green lights started dancing as if the Swedish supergroup Abba was singing their iconic hit song “Dancing Queen”.
We were mesmerized by the magical celestial display playing out above us. “Lady Aurora” was putting on an awesome debut performance for our little family. As I stood there hugging my wife and son under the ever-changing spectacle, I felt a unique sense of harmony with the universe.
That first encounter with the Aurora Borealis was breathtaking. I could not believe how lucky we were to have the opportunity to experience the legendary Northern Lights from our driveway. Somehow the Northern Lights seem to move as if they are in synch and completely chaotic all at the same time. We were hooked on the peculiar feeling that watching the night sky fill with mystical lights gave us.
Summer joined Facebook groups that sent out alerts when auroras began to appear in the night sky. We both checked the website of the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks for their Aurora Borealis forecast and other information. It became commonplace for us to get up at any hour and jump in the car to drive to places where the Northern Lights were reportedly on display.
Although there are many mythical stories to explain their formation, the Aurora Borealis (or Northern Lights) is a natural phenomenon that occurs around the northern magnetic pole of the Earth. The luminous glow comes from the collision of electrons and protons from the sun with molecules and atoms of gas in the Earth’s atmosphere. The particles from the sun are carried to Earth by the solar wind and gain energy when they collide with oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth’s atmosphere. They then release their newfound energy as light.
Auroras are seen at both the North Pole and the South Pole because the particles from the sun are carried along the Earth’s magnetic field lines in the magnetosphere. When the electrons and protons from the sun penetrate the upper atmosphere of the Earth the chance of them colliding with oxygen or nitrogen atoms increases as they travel toward Earth. Auroras at the southern magnetic pole are called Aurora Australis.
The mythology surrounding the creation of the Northern Lights ranges from stories about a mythical fox emitting sparks from its tail to the spirits of children and stillborn babies creating the incandescent lights. The lack of a scientific explanation for such a remarkable happening led people to search for meaning in the phenomenon. These myths sprang forth from all around the world but are especially prevalent in the cultures of the far northern regions.
The Vikings believed that Northern Lights were caused by the shining armor of the Valkyries as they guided the dead to fight alongside Odin. Many native tribes in Greenland were convinced that spirits of deceased children created the lights as they played and danced. One of the most famous of these myths is that the magical firefox, which would bring fame and fortune to anyone who could snare it, released sparks from its tail as it ran across the landscape of Finland. The sparks and fire from the firefox were said to be the source of the glowing green lights of the aurora.
In many native Alaskan cultures, the Northern Lights were considered to be the dancing spirits of relatives and dearly departed loved ones. Some considered the lights and their accompanying sounds to be family, or even enemies, trying to communicate with those they left behind. One of the strangest explanations I have heard about came from some Inuit tribes in the far northern regions of Alaska. They considered the Northern Lights to be the spirits of people playing a game using a walrus skull as the ball. On Nunivak Island out in the Bering Sea, the story was a little different. They believed that the dancing lights were formed when walrus spirits were playing a ball game using a human skull as the ball.
Myths surrounding the Northern Lights are not just creations of the distant past. There is a persistent urban myth that Japanese tourists flock to Alaska to conceive a child under the Aurora Borealis because they believe that a child conceived under the Northern Lights will be blessed with great intellect and fortune. This particular myth was propagated by an episode of the popular television series Northern Exposure.
Whatever one believes about the creation of the Northern Lights, experiencing them is an incredible feeling. Whether it is a simple green glow in the sky or a rare exhilarating burst of color seeing the Northern Lights, it is an otherworldly experience that stays with you forever. Most photographs you see of auroras are greatly enhanced but I do not believe it is necessary to embellish something so extraordinary. No matter how many times we saw “Lady Aurora” dance and shine after that first time huddled together in our driveway, the magic of the moment never faded with the lights.
Van Gogh was onto something...the night really can be more alive and richly colored than the day.
