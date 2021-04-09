“All mountain landscapes hold stories: the ones we read, the ones we dream, and the ones we create.” - Michael Kennedy
Memories of the summers of my childhood flooded my mind as we made our way up the steep, winding road. I had only been back to this place once in the past 35 years, but it looked exactly the same as it did when I was a kid. The years had gone by so fast and now I was driving with my 81-year-old father to take my 16-year-old son on a trip to see some of the places that helped shape me into the person I am today. I felt like a kid again as we started the climb to the top of Pine Mountain. It was like we had entered a place where time has stood still.
The sign at the bottom of the road pointing up to Kingdom Come State Park was no longer there. I attributed that to the years gone by since my last visit to one of my favorite places on Earth. Despite moving thousands of miles away from this area and the decades that had gone by since my last journey to the park which sits above the tiny Harlan County town of Cumberland, I knew the way.
As I drove up the steepest paved road in Kentucky, it became obvious that it no longer led to Kingdom Come State Park. They moved the entrance road to the park to lessen the incline and widen the road to make this crown jewel of Kentucky State parks more accessible. With an incline of 32 degrees, the old Park Road ranks as one of the steepest climbs in the nation and is extremely narrow as it winds its way up Pine Mountain.
The path to the park’s visitors center and the lake is now a modern roadway. The incline was reduced to a maximum of a 23-degree grade. The new road to Kingdom Come State Park is also wider with fewer sharp turns making it a much safer route to the top of the mountain for the casual visitor.
The route to the park might have been modernized, but the park itself remains the same as it was when I was a wide-eyed 10-year-old kid looking for adventure. As we approached the sign welcoming us to the park, I thought about how blessed we are to live in a state where natural beauty abounds and has been preserved so well. At the Kingdom Come State Park Visitors Center, I found the same lake and surrounding wilderness that I enjoyed in my youth.
Kentucky has 45 state parks and each park has its own unique identity. The Commonwealth’s park system offers great scenery and places for outdoor recreation. Many of the parks have a great deal of notoriety and are visited often, but others are less traveled. Kingdom Come State Park is one of the less-visited parks in the system because it is a hidden gem tucked away in the isolated mountains of eastern Kentucky.
Sitting atop the crest of Pine Mountain at an elevation of over 2700 feet, Kingdom Come State Park is the highest park in the state. The park takes full advantage of its elevation with eight remarkable scenic overlooks. You can drive to several of the overlooks, but others require a little hiking. Incredible scenery including stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys await travelers willing to make the effort to visit the crown jewel of Kentucky State parks.
Kingdom Come State Park has 1,283 acres of unspoiled mountain wilderness including a three and a half acre lake. The lake has paddle boats for rent and you can enjoy a day of fishing for trout, bass, crappie or bluegill. Visitors also enjoy birdwatching in the park and feeding the many ducks that call the lake home.
There are no RV hookups and cottages to stay in, but the park does have four primitive campsites for those who want to enjoy a longer stay. The price for spending a night camping as close to heaven as you can in a Kentucky State park is only 14 dollars. The park does offer picnic tables, sandstone grilling pits, and a roadside playground for kids, but none of the amenities take away from the wild setting.
Some of the most dramatic rock formations in Kentucky are found in Kingdom Come State Park. The two favorites for visitors to the park are Log Rock and Raven Rock. Log Rock is a natural sandstone bridge that traverses a gap between hills. Raven Rock is a giant monolith that rises over 290 feet toward the sky at a 45-degree angle. As a kid, I scaled Raven Rock with my brothers and sister and walked across Log Rock. We often took a break from playing around the lake, running through the woods, by climbing up Raven Rock to just sit and enjoy the view. Worries about injuries and lawsuits have taken away many of the fun things we used to do when I was a kid, but children and adults alike still ascend Raven Rock and enjoy the thrill of walking across a natural bridge in Kingdom Come State Park.
All of the park’s 14 trails are relatively short and lead to a scenic viewpoint or one of the many giant rock formations that rise up around the mountain trails. The park’s trail system encompasses five miles of trails and the terrain can be rugged and steep. You can enjoy a short hike around one of Kingdom Come State Park’s trails or they can easily be combined to create longer hikes.
At the entrance to the park is a stone gazebo that offers a view of the town of Cumberland below and the Cumberland Mountains. Black Mountain rises above the rest of the Cumberland Mountains to the east. The summit of Black Mountain is the highest point in the state of Kentucky at 4,145 feet.
Black bears are a regular sight in Kingdom Come State Park. The town of Cumberland bills itself as the black bear capital of Kentucky and bears have even been seen walking through the town. The black bear moved back into the area in greater numbers over the last 30 years. Contrary to popular belief, the bears have not been re-introduced into the area, but moved into eastern Kentucky from Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee as oak forests have matured since the end of the extensive logging in the early 20th century.
Kingdom Come State Park got its name from the John Fox Jr. novel “The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come.” The book, which was first published in 1903, is a heart-wrenching story of the coming of age of a Kentucky mountain boy who fights to save the Union in the Civil War.
As we made our way down the mountain, I thought about that John Fox Jr. novel I had read so long ago. I glanced back at my father and thought about how thankful I was to have lived part of my childhood in these mountains. I then looked over at my son. He appeared lost in deep thought as he gazed at the mountain landscape in front of us. He had the same look on his face that I used to get as a kid whenever we made our way back to the mountains. I wondered about the stories of which he might dream and the ones which he would create.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.