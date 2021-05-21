“A lake is the landscape’s most beautiful and expressive feature. It is Earth’s eye; looking into which the beholder measures the depth of his own nature.” – Henry David Thoreau
My kayak glided smoothly around the water lilies as I approached the large, stately egret with my camera at ready. I had seen the brilliant white bird from across the lake while we were putting our kayaks in the water, but now it seemed like I was actually going to be able to admire it up close. The great egret was perched perfectly still on a log just above the surface of the water amid the lilies.
The leaves of the water lilies were sticking up out of the water high enough that they blocked my view of the great egret as I made my approach. It was hard to contain my enthusiasm because I was about to get a perfect picture opportunity of the elusive white bird. I made my way around the lilies and realized that I wasn’t going to be able to get any closer because of the thick foliage in the shallow water.
I was disappointed, but still happy about having the chance to watch the beautiful bird from this vantage point. I began to stow away my camera gear to ensure that it did not get wet as I paddled around the lake. As soon as I put the camera in its bag and moved my kayak into open water, a flash of brilliant white feathers caught my eye.
Immediately, I turned over my left shoulder to see another great egret swooping into the water lilies. By the time I made my way over toward the area where the second bird had landed, I had my camera back out and ready for action.
The great egret seemed to be casually strolling amongst the lily pads looking for its next meal. This bird was fishing along the edge of the water lilies so I was able to get my kayak in a position to take pictures. It almost seemed like my new alabaster feathered friend was posing just for me.
We had no idea what the day might hold for us when my wife, Summer, and I loaded up our kayaks and headed to Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area that morning. Our objective was to just paddle our kayaks around the still waters of Hematite Lake and enjoy a beautiful spring day in western Kentucky.
Hematite Lake is one of our favorite places in the area to enjoy a short hike or leisurely kayaking trip. The waterfall created by the dam can offer a serene atmosphere as the sound of water cascading down into the creek below greets visitors as they approach the lake. This is just one of the many ways that Hematite Lake can give you a unique experience every time you visit.
Hematite Lake is an 84-acre man-made lake that was formed before Land Between the Lakes was created. In fact, Hematite was first impounded before Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. In the 1930s, the United States Government purchased 60,000 acres from the Hillman Land Company and individual landowners. The lake is shallow and contains a great deal of vegetation just below the surface of the water, so caution is needed when kayaking at Hematite.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared all of this land as a federal wildlife refuge. The area was located between the Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers and became known as the Kentucky Woodlands Wildlife Refuge. The Works Progress Administration and the Civilian Conservation Corps then built a new dam.
The Tennessee Valley Authority purchased the remaining 110,000 acres of land that surrounded the Kentucky Wildlife Refuge in the early 1960s and created Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. TVA then built the first trail around Hematite Lake for visitors.
The trail encircles the lake and takes visitors on a 2.2-mile trek through old-growth forest and marshland. As visitors enter the trail, they are greeted by stepping stones that take them through the water as it flows over the abutment. The trail is wide and well maintained with only minor changes in elevation so it is suitable for people of any fitness level. A boardwalk allows hikers to stay dry above the marsh at the west end of the lake.
Hikers can expect to see all sorts of plants and wildlife. Some of the trees are over 200 years old. These giant trees survived the extreme logging of the 1800s. Flowering plants along the trail attract all sorts of butterflies during the summer months. Birds, squirrels, deer, turtles, frogs, snakes, and other types of animals can be seen around Hematite Lake.
Hematite Lake is named after the iron ore that was mined in the area from the mid-1800s to 1912. A thriving iron industry based around the Center Furnace led to the creation of a town and created hundreds of jobs. Center Furnace produced over 30 tons of iron every day during its peak. The remnants of a by-gone age can still be seen near the lake at the ruins of Center Furnace and in the blue slag that can be found among the rocks and leaves on the trail around Hematite Lake.
Many visitors enjoy a cook-out or picnic at one of several picnic areas while they are there for a hike, kayaking or fishing. Sunfish, bass and catfish can all be caught in Hematite Lake. A variety of fish can also be caught in the stream below the dam. Giant alligator gar are often seen cruising the waters of the stream as well.
Fishing must be done from the shore or from a boat that does not have a gas-powered motor. If you are planning a visit to Hematite Lake for any activity, be sure to pack your insect repellent as ticks and the usual flying insects are prevalent this year.
We love hiking around Hematite Lake, but there is nothing quite like the feeling of kayaking. As you sit down in your kayak and propel yourself through the water, you truly get the sense that you are a part of nature and not just a voyeur. In a kayak, you don’t just spot wildlife, you are in the middle of it as you become a part of a beautiful ecosystem. Nothing compares to the unique perspective that paddling your kayak across a lake or down a river can give you.
We made our way back across the tranquil water and I stopped for a moment to admire the reflection of the sky on the water. At that moment I agreed with Thoreau that the lake is the most beautiful and expressive feature of the landscape. I gazed deeply into the “Earth’s eye” and found the depth of my own nature.
