“We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.” - Maya Angelou
A brief but brilliant flash of color caught my eye among the dark green of the cornfield. I was driving down a lonely country road and immediately recognized the unmistakable shade of orange and quickly pulled off of the road. I had been hearing reports of monarch butterfly sightings in the area for a couple of weeks, but this was the first one I had actually spotted.
Another royal visitor emerged from the corn stalks before I even had a chance to get out of the car. It flew along the edge of the crop and turned into an open grassy area. I grabbed my camera and began pursuit on foot.
I walked along the edge of the gravel road peering into the corn hoping another beautifully adorned monarch would emerge. My eyes were so focused on the search for the elusive butterfly that I almost took a tumble into a small ditch. I steadied myself and realized that on the other side of the ditch was a small clearing full of wildflowers including a lot of milkweed.
A flurry of orange and black filled the sky above the field as I made my way through the weeds. Huge bumblebees and dragonflies created a constant buzz in the air as they moved from plant-to-plant. The drone of the bees was pierced only by the calls of red-winged blackbirds as they flew back and forth while occasionally stopping to perch atop the corn.
A large monarch butterfly suddenly appeared and fluttered about my head. It stopped at a flower right beside me. My instinct was to start taking pictures immediately but instead, I stood perfectly still and just basked in the presence of such majesty. I watched as it fed on the nectar from the flowering milkweed and thought about what a truly incredible journey this seemingly fragile beauty was in the process of undertaking.
The migration of the monarch butterfly is one of the most amazing and unique trips made by any species on Earth. These particular monarchs have never been to their final destination in the mountains of Mexico. In fact, it has been four generations since one of its ancestors left the cozy oyamel firs where it spent the winter months. Scientists can not say for certain how they find their way back to the exact same spot their ancestors once called home.
Among butterflies, only the mysterious monarch makes a two-way migration like many birds. Just about every other butterfly we see in Kentucky lives its entire life in the Bluegrass State, but the monarch is simply a tourist passing through on its way to Mexico for the winter.
Two different populations of monarch butterflies reside in the United States. The monarchs are divided into eastern and western populations by the Rocky Mountains, but they are the exact same species. The eastern North American population of monarchs ranges as far north as Ontario, Canada. While the western population migrates to southern California for the winter, the eastern population makes the long trek to Mexico.
A monarch butterfly usually travels 50 to 100 miles per day as they make their way south to the Sierra Madre Mountains in the states of Mexico and Michoacan. A tagged monarch was once recorded as having traveled 256 miles in one day. The 3,000-mile migration to their overwintering site in Mexico takes more than two months and usually begins in mid to late August.
Even though fir-clad peaks are found across the mountains of central Mexico, most monarch butterflies spend the winter on just a few of them. The Monarch Biosphere Reserve is a protected area and provides the monarchs with a haven from logging and other industrial expansion. Somewhere between 9,500 and 11,000 feet, the monarchs cling to oyamel fir trees as they go into a state of hibernation. They huddle together and remain dormant for months on the “sacred fir.” Tens of thousands of monarchs may cling to a single tree turning the forest orange and black. The thick conifers protect the monarchs from the chill of the rain and temperatures ranging from 32 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
No one knows for certain when the monarch butterflies started calling the oyamel forests home, but the migration to these same forests in Central Mexico has been going on for millennia. Traditionally, Dia de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) is celebrated with families placing candles on the graves of their loved ones so that their souls can find their way home. The beautiful monarchs were believed to be the spirits of the dead returning to Earth.
After spending the winter months in hibernation, this “super generation” of monarchs wake up with the warmer temperatures and longer days of late February and March. Members of this generation of monarchs have traveled more than 3,000 miles and lived for more than eight months while their parents and grandparents only lived for a few weeks. Their bodies are warm and they fill the sky above Mexico once again as they begin the migratory journey north.
This “super generation” put off reproduction to save energy so that they could make the arduous expedition to their home in Mexico. After hibernation, they finish their development that was halted prior to the start of the southern migration. The “super generation” breeds and lays eggs that will become the first generation of the northward migration. Unlike their parents, this new generation of monarchs will not complete the migration. It will take four generations moving north until the next “super generation” is born to return to the same mountains and oyamel firs that their ancestors called home.
This marvelous migration and the monarch butterfly itself are in danger of quickly becoming a thing of the past. More than one billion monarch butterflies used to descend on the oyamel fir forests of Mexico’s Trans-Volcanic Belt. That one billion butterflies that returned to the wintering grounds dropped to as few as 33 million by 2014.
The decline in North American monarch numbers has stabilized and begun to climb again in recent years thanks to efforts in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Biologists in the U.S. and Canada have made planting milkweed and re-establishing monarch habitats that have disappeared at dramatic rates over the past few decades. The caterpillars only eat milkweed, but the plant has been eradicated in some areas due to the extensive use of herbicides. No milkweed means no more monarchs. Some environmental groups estimate that monarchs have lost more than 200 million acres of breeding habitat in the U.S. and Canada in the last 20 years alone.
Mexican experts are combatting several threats to the monarch’s winter home. Illegal and legal logging are both contributing to rapid forest degradation. The Mexican government has adopted regulations to promote forest management and ban logging in the areas where monarchs spend their winters. Climate change may also have a negative effect on the oyamel firs. Mexican forestry experts are working on establishing the trees at higher elevations. They believe that this will allow the oyamel firs that the monarchs cling to during hibernation to thrive as temperatures rise at lower elevations.
The majestic monarch butterfly may very well be saved for our descendants to enjoy, thanks to conservation efforts like these. A butterfly goes through a tremendous amount of change during its metamorphosis from a caterpillar into the winged beauties that we admire. We must admit to the changes that our society needs to make if we are going to achieve the objective of allowing our children’s children to delight in the beauty of the monarch butterfly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.