“Nature follows...as she takes her course...the Divine Intellect and the Divine Art.” - Dante Alighieri
I contemplated the beauty of the creature in front of me for what seemed like a lifetime before remembering that I had my camera in my hand. One of the iconic birds of North America was making its way across the lake toward me, and I caught myself spending more time staring at it than taking pictures. I had been on a quest to get some photos of one of the most striking birds on the continent for several months and now a brilliantly colored male wood duck had practically dropped into my world.
It was a cool, overcast afternoon in northern Kentucky and I had stopped briefly to stretch my legs after several hours in the car. I decided to take a stroll around part of the lake in a local park after eating lunch because I had heard there would be numerous species of birds around that lake. As I made my way around the shoreline admiring the mallards, mergansers and American Pekin ducks swimming alongside some Canadian geese, a spectacularly colorful wood duck appeared in the middle of them all.
At first, I couldn’t believe my eyes, but there it was in all its glory. It stood out against the comparatively boring palette of colors the other aviary species brought to the scene before me. The wood duck is notoriously shy, but this one, lone wood duck gliding along amongst a veritable sea of birds seemed to relish his place among the mundane.
The wood duck’s scientific name is Aix sponsa. The name is translated as “water bird betrothed.” Aix sponsa is a fitting name for the bird who is decorated so brilliantly that it looks like it is dressed for a wedding. The male wood duck’s iridescent plumage offers a stunning arrangement of patterns and colors highlighted by outlines of white.
Trying to follow him from the shore while he swam with the others so I could get a good shot was difficult. I made my way around the trees and skirted the muddy shoreline trying to get into position. Then, as if he wanted me to take his portrait, the wood duck turned and made his way out of the flock heading directly toward my spot on the shore.
Although wood ducks are skittish by nature, this little guy swam along as if I wasn’t there. My camera shutter fluttered as I snapped picture after picture before stopping to simply admire the majesty of the wood duck. I couldn’t believe my luck!
The slightest sound or motion in its vicinity and the wood duck usually vacates the immediate area in a hurry. This is part of what makes them notoriously difficult to photograph. Their preferred habitat is wooded swamps, lakes, marshes, ponds and creeks where vegetation is plentiful. This gives the wood duck a great source of cover in which to hide.
Predators, unregulated hunting, and severe habitat loss once caused a serious decline in the wood duck population. By the late 1800s, the wood duck was in serious decline, and in the early 20th century the species was on the verge of extinction. The ducks were hunted for meat and their colorful plumage. Among other things, the colorful feathers were used in making hats for women in Europe.
The U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 enabled the wood duck population to begin the slow process of recovery. This was one of the most important pieces of environmental legislation in the history of the United States. Thanks to the end of unregulated hunting, and measures that were taken to protect their remaining natural habitat, the wood duck began to rebound robustly in the 1920s.
Due to conservation efforts, beaver populations were also recovering during this time after being hunted into dangerously low numbers. Beavers help create the ideal wooded wetlands in which wood ducks breed of and thrive.
A high mortality rate due to predatory animals is partly responsible for a relatively short life expectancy for the wood duck in the wild. Wood ducks live an average of four years in the wild while their brethren in captivity live up to 15 years old. At a maximum size of only one and a half feet long with a wingspan of about two feet, the wood duck is smaller than most other species of ducks. The wood duck also has weak pectoral flight muscles when compared to the mallard and other ducks. These traits combine to make the wood duck more vulnerable to predators like raccoons, otters, reptiles and large raptors.
The wood duck has also been called the “Carolina duck” because it was first scientifically charted and described in North Carolina. The name wood duck was given to it as a common moniker because of its unusual nesting habits. Unlike most species of ducks, the wood duck does not nest on the ground. Wood ducks choose to build their nests inside the empty cavities of trees high above the ground. The nests of wood ducks have been found as high as 60 feet off of the ground.
Sharp claws extend from the webbed feet of the wood duck. This unique adaptation enables the wood duck to climb trees and grip branches to perch. Their claws allow the wood duck to build their nests away from their grounded predators, thus making it more likely that their eggs survive to become hatchlings.
Hens choose the suitable nesting site near the water and line the nest with downy feathers and sticks. Typically a hen will lay 7 - 15 eggs in a brood. Wood ducks generally practice seasonal monogamy instead of mating for life. The drake (male) generally stays with his mate to protect the nesting site until about halfway through the 30-day egg incubation period. At that point, the drake goes off on his own and may even find a new mate during the same breeding season. Wood ducks in the southern United States are the only North American ducks that are capable of producing two broods in a single season.
A mere one day after the ducklings emerge from the shell, they will use their clawed feet to step to the edge of the nest and view the world for the first time. As their mother calls out to them, they make a leap of faith into the world. The ducklings plunge one by one over the edge until they have all figuratively and literally left the nest. Their one giant leap into a new world may be as much as 60 feet down to the ground, but they all land softly with a light bounce.
Once on the ground, they line up and follow their mother’s call into the water for their first swim. She calls out to them but does not provide any other form of help. The mother hen will take care of her ducklings for up to six weeks as she protects them and teaches them everything they need to know to survive on their own. The one-day-old ducklings can already feed themselves by picking up food from the ground or surface of the water through a process known as dabbling.
Conservation efforts like building nesting boxes to help replicate their preferred natural nesting sites close to water have helped the wood duck thrive. Today, the wood duck is much more common in the wild than in decades past. Its population is so stable now that the iconic waterfowl has reached the conservation status of least concern.
I watched for a few more moments as the lone wood duck paddled about on the lake trying in vain to fit in with the crowd. Its elegance and quiet charm stood out from the gangly geese and aggressive mallards. As I admired the beauty of the first wood duck I had ever seen in person, I thought about the great Italian poet Dante. Surely the incomparable wood duck is Divine Art in nature.
