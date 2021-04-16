“Joy in looking and comprehending is nature’s most beautiful gift.” - Albert Einstein
A flock of fairly large white birds whizzed by as we drove out of Murray. My wife, Summer, and I were on our way out to Land Between the Lakes for an early afternoon hike to enjoy some time in the great outdoors with Denali, our Labrador retriever. The birds caught my attention because they were flying so low over the field next to the highway that I thought we might hit them if they turned toward the road.
In a flash, the flock was gone. I tried to point them out to Summer so she could identify them for me but they were already past us and flying toward downtown Murray. I explained that the birds were white, bigger than a gull but not as large as an osprey or great egret. We briefly tried to figure what species I had seen, but to no avail.
We enjoyed a nice stroll around Hematite Lake with Denali. Butterflies are starting to flitter about and they caught Denali’s attention. She tried to catch a few of them. Denali’s oversized paws flailed about and provided some comic relief for us as she lunged at the butterflies in vain.
Other than Denali’s curiosity entertaining us, the hike was uneventful and relaxing. We did spot a great egret out in the shallow waters of the lake. We talked about how nice it will be to kayak at Hematite and see the great egret from our kayaks. Seeing the great egret for the first time since last summer reminded me of just how large that species is. My mind raced back to the flock of birds we had seen earlier. The identity of the birds was a mystery I had to solve...somehow.
When we got back home Summer pulled out her field guide of birds found in Kentucky. We couldn’t find anything in the guide that matched what I saw. I finally gave up on the idea of solving the mystery when I had to take our son to a meeting later that afternoon. While pulling out of our drive, I looked to the right and saw the same flock of large white birds landing in a field next to our neighborhood. They were right in front of me, but I couldn’t stop to get a closer look because I had to get Luke to his meeting on time.
I raced back home (while obeying all relevant traffic laws) in hopes of finding the flock in that same field. As I approached the patch of land where I had seen the birds just a few minutes before, I was disappointed to discover that they were no longer there.
Dejected, I turned my car into our neighborhood, only to discover my mystery birds right next to the gateway. The entire flock was just standing there looking toward the entrance as if they were waiting patiently for me.
Approximately 25 cattle egrets watched me as I grabbed the camera and got out of my vehicle. They quickly turned their attention back to picking through the grass for insects while I snapped several pictures. The cattle egrets traveled back and forth to a couple of empty lots in the neighborhood. I went with them, admiring their beauty and taking pictures in the fading light as the day came to a close.
Cattle egrets got their name from the penchant for following large animals like herds of cattle to eat the insects that they attract. Unlike other herons and egrets, the cattle egret has adapted to drier lands and does not feed along the water’s edge. In India and Africa, they could usually be spotted riding an elephant, rhinoceros, or water buffalo scarfing down all of the horseflies and parasites they could. In the United States, they have been able to thrive thanks to domesticated herds of cattle.
With a wingspan of 36 inches and a body that is about 22 inches long, the cattle egret is smaller than most other egrets and herons. The cattle egret is still larger than most other bird species found in Kentucky and is a striking bird. Its snowy white feathers are adorned with buff plumes during the breeding season while its bright yellow eyes and bill provided a splash of color.
A fixture for decades along the coastal lands of Florida and Texas, this was my first time seeing a cattle egret in Kentucky. Over the years they have been spotted in Kentucky sporadically, but sightings have become more common in the past 10 years. The cattle egret was so rare in Kentucky as few as 20 years ago that they were not included in field guides like “Birds of Kentucky” by the famed author and photographer, Stan Tekiela. Today, cattle egrets can often be seen at the Elk and Bison Prairie at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area during their migration to the Bluegrass State.
The expansion of the cattle egret across North America and around the world is a testament to the tenacity and adaptability of the species. Originally native to southern Spain, Portugal, tropical and subtropical Asia, and Africa, the cattle egret expanded its range into Southern Africa and the Americas at the end of the 19th century.
The first reports of cattle egrets in the Americas came in 1877 on the boundary of Guyana and Suriname. The birds journeyed across the Atlantic Ocean to establish themselves in the South American countries and expanded their range from there. By 1941, cattle egrets were being sighted in Florida and then other areas along the Gulf Coast before moving north and west. Cattle egrets were being sighted on occasion in Kentucky by the mid-1960s.
Cattle egrets have been able to achieve one of the most widespread and rapid expansions of any species. Their ability to become so prolific is thanks in large part to their capacity for flying long distances. Young cattle egrets are known to have traveled more than 3,100 miles from their breeding grounds during a single season.
Once a bird that was most commonly thought of as tagging along with a rhinoceros or wildebeest in Africa to eat the insects they attract, the cattle egret can now be found living in the warmer climates on every continent except Antarctica. The rapid massive expansion of the cattle egret’s range is due to its relationship with humans and our domesticated livestock. As domesticated herds spread throughout the world the cattle egret was able to branch out and fill an unoccupied niche.
As I watched them that evening I was struck by the elegance and grace of the cattle egrets. Their appearance and demeanor belied a tenacity and ability to adapt and overcome almost any obstacle in their path. I thought about how nature constantly offers examples to show us what is possible.
I sat alone in that field and took part in Einstein’s “joy of looking” for a little while longer. As I watched the cattle egrets, I wondered where their journey would take these exquisite, delicate-looking creatures next, but the grandeur of nature is hard to fully comprehend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.