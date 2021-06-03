“Creativity is the blue heron within us waiting to fly; through her imagination, all things become possible.” Nadia Janice Brown
It was a gorgeous morning in the Bluegrass State as I started out for a peaceful kayak excursion. Conditions were perfect for kayaking and I was looking forward to doing some hard paddling and getting plenty of exercise in while I was out on the water.
The wind was still and the surface of the water was as smooth as glass when I launched. I marveled at the perfect reflection of the fluffy white clouds and the brilliant blue sky on the surface of the lake as I started paddling. For a moment, I felt a twinge of guilt as if I had disturbed the perfect painting that nature had created on the glossy water.
I powered through the tranquil water with relative ease as I moved across the lake. My double-bladed paddle broke through the surface violently as I propelled my kayak to its top speed. The loud splashing sounds that my paddling created seemed oddly out of place among the serene sound of birds and insects that emanated from the trees around the lake.
On my third lap around the reservoir, a splash of blue stood out amongst the lush green vegetation. I ceased paddling and allowed my kayak to gradually slow as I searched the shoreline for the blue creature.
After searching for several minutes I was about to give up and return to my assault on the water when I spied a rather large blue bird standing in the water near the shore. The kayak had come to a complete stop, and I just sat there watching the great blue heron from a distance for a few minutes.
I began paddling again, but this time with finesse so I would not disturb the great blue heron. Soon my kayak was gliding smoothly across the lake toward the spot where the large bird was standing near the shoreline.
Taking extra caution to move as silently as possible, I pulled my camera out of its protective bag. Great blue herons can be rather shy and easily spooked. This was the first time I had the opportunity to be in the water so close to one of the prehistoric-looking avians.
The great blue heron was awarded the “great” as part of its name because of its tremendous size. With a wingspan that can reach almost seven feet across and standing close to five feet tall, the great blue heron can be an intimidating sight up close, especially when you see its rather large, dagger-like bill strike and impale a fish with lightning speed.
The great blue heron is native to North America and can be found wintering in Central America and the Caribbean. A once thriving population of great blue herons became a rare sight around the lakes and marshes of western Kentucky by the 1970s. Much like the bald eagle, the common use of the pesticide DDT decimated the population of the great blue heron in this area. The use of DDT was banned in 1972 and slowly the population began to recover.
Today, great blue herons are found in abundance in their preferred habitat along the shores of lakes, rivers, oceans and wetlands. They can adapt to just about any area in their range and can be found in fresh and saltwater marshes. The great blue heron can adapt and thrive as long as they have a body of water with fish in it. They are the most widely distributed heron in North America and are listed as a species of least concern by the International Union of Conservation and Nature today.
Known for their patience, great blue herons are outstanding fishers and hunters. Although they are capable of swimming and have the unique ability to dive feet first into the water to catch a fish, the great blue heron can usually be spotted searching for prey around shorelines. The bird slowly wades through the water or waits patiently for their next meal to swim to them.
Once a target is acquired, the great blue heron will extend its neck completely and become motionless. Showing the wisdom and patience they are known for in many Native American cultures, the great blue heron waits until the right moment to strike with their massive knife-like bill.
With the fish caught, the great blue heron will casually flip it over and swallow it whole. Fish are not the only prey the great blue heron feeds on though. They will also eat frogs, insects, and other aquatic life. Shrimp, crab, amphibians, and even rodents and other small mammals are also on the menu of the great blue heron.
The great blue heron is a solitary feeder and uses its tremendous eyesight to locate prey. Known for its powerful golden eyes, the great blue heron has the ability to see at night and can often be found hunting at night. You will rarely see more than one great blue heron hunting in a single location except for fisheries or other places where food can be found in unusual abundance.
The hunting behavior of the great blue heron is contrary to their breeding behavior. Nesting colonies known as heronries can be found all over the state of Kentucky. These heronries range from just a few nests up to a few hundred nests. The largest heronries in Kentucky are found around the lakes region of the Jackson Purchase.
The male gathers the nesting materials and the female constructs the nest. Each nest may contain from two to seven eggs or hatchlings. The couple takes turns incubating the eggs and nurturing the hatchlings. They will continue to parent together for 65 to 90 days until their young are ready to take flight and leave the nest.
The great blue heron lurches forward and sticks its long neck out as it takes flight and its huge wings propel it forward. It quickly curves its neck into an “S” shape that makes it more aerodynamically sound. Despite its enormous size, the adult great blue heron only weighs about five pounds. Its light weight allows its monstrous wings to beat slowly and still move the bird through the air effortlessly.
In many Native American cultures the great blue heron symbolizes patience and wisdom. Because they viewed it as a great fisher and hunter, the Iroquois believed that seeing a great blue heron before a hunt was a good omen. The great blue heron appears in many Native American stories about self-reliance, patience and wisdom.
I sat in my kayak drifting silently in the water for what seems like an eternity and a fleeting second all at once. The golden-eyed great blue heron stood patiently still until it spotted a fish swimming amid the vegetation. I barely noticed that it was moving as it started stealthfully stalking its prey.
In the blink of an eye, there was a flash of movement. The seemingly docile great blue heron struck swiftly and fiercely right in front of me.
It was over in an instant. I watched in awe as the pterodactyl-like bird took flight right over my kayak. Soon he had curved his neck into an “S” and flew away just above the surface of the water. The combination of the oversized bill, the shape of its neck, and the long slow flapping of its gigantic wings made the whole scene look prehistoric.
I turned my kayak around and headed back to the real world. As I paddled my way to shore, I thought about how blessed we are to have been gifted such a wonderful world to nurture and explore. My imagination ran wild with the realization that all things truly are possible in this marvelous place we call home.
