“Always be on the lookout for the presence of wonder.” - E. B. White
I stood on the edge of a seemingly endless valley. Thousands of feet beneath me lay canyon walls, rocky peaks, and an amazing array of red hues. The walls of the canyons below almost hid the ribbon of water that flowed through all of the sandstone and other types of sediment deposited there millions of years ago.
I watched as the water appeared to flow ever so gently along the floor of the gorge. It seemed impossible that the meandering river played a role in creating the stunning scenery around me. Standing on the precipice of that huge chasm as the light from the setting sun set the canyon walls afire with color was a surreal experience.
The landscape around me seemed to be alive but dead at the same time. The plateau I was standing on in Dead Horse Point State Park is some 2,000 feet above the Colorado River. It is almost a sheer drop off to the floor of the canyon, but it almost feels like you could reach out and touch the life giving river as it flows gently southward.
The Colorado River is truly a focal point and creator of some of the most spectacular scenery on the entire planet. The Colorado River flows through the state of Colorado and helped create massive gorges through the mountainous state and into Utah. In Utah, the mighty river cuts through the desert and contributed to one of the most wondrous sights anywhere on Earth. Many say that the Grand Canyon is the Colorado’s greatest work of art and the water still has over 300 miles to flow before it reaches Grand Canyon National Park.
Dead Horse Point State Park is an isolated island in the sky near Moab, Utah. The desert surroundings are hot and dry. Even as you ascend to nearly 6,000 feet above sea level, the temperatures at the top of the mesa that Dead Horse Point State Park sits on reach well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer.
There is no water to be found anywhere in the park’s 5,362 acres of land. Nor can any source of water be found on the 23-mile drive up to the point of the overlook. It is remarkable that any life exists at all in the conditions found in this desert wonderland, but it does. Shrubs and small trees jut out of solid rock while chipmunks and lizards dart in and out of their hiding places.
The drive to get to the mesa that Dead Horse Point State Park sits on is spectacular in itself. Driving northwest through Sevenmile Canyon from the town of Moab, Utah you pass by the dramatic entrance to Arches National Park on US Highway 191. Nine miles after leaving town and passing by the red and green colors of the cliffs and sands of the desert, you turn onto Utah State Road 313 and head southwest.
Utah 313 twists and turns for most of the 23 miles as it takes anyone willing to make the drive up to Dead Horse Point up a steep incline to the highland plain at the end of the road. Numerous horseshoe turns and “S” curves cause the ascent to be a slow climb. Adding to the travel time up to the top of Utah 313 are several scenic overlooks. It is hard to pass up even one of the impressive sights you might find by stopping and walking among the rocks along the way.
Merrimac and Monitor buttes stand stoically across from one of the most popular stops on the road to Islands In the Sky. The two buttes are named after the iconic Civil War ironclad ships the USS Monitor and the USS Merrimack. The name of the Merrimac butte was incorrectly spelled and the error was never corrected. Towering 600 feet above the Utah desert the Merrimac is the larger of the two at almost 1,600 feet long. The two buttes seem to be facing off like the Monitor and the Merrimack did in the first battle between ironclads during the Civil War.
Rocky outcroppings with desert sand and hardy plants make perfect hiding places for lizards and small rodents. At one of the stops on the way to Dead Horse Point State Park, my son (Luke) and I ventured out among the rocks. Luke actually went for a run along the dusty, rock-lined ridge while I walked around taking pictures and soaking in the scene. A lizard came out from the rocks to nab an insect for dinner before darting away as Luke jogged up the rocks.
Nearing the flatland at the top we passed a sign warning that free-range cows frequently cross the road in the area. I never saw a cow in the area though. The climate must be less than hospitable for bovine to thrive when you consider that the mesa receives less than 10 inches of rain per year and temperatures can be extreme on this small piece of land high above the Utah desert.
Dead Horse Point State Park was officially established in 1959. At an elevation of 5,900 feet, the park includes a couple of campgrounds, some yurts for rent, a place for RVs, and a visitors center. The visitors center looks out over the valley below and offers views of the La Sal Mountains in the distance. The La Sal Mountains are a part of the Rocky Mountains and include several peaks that are well over 12,000 feet tall. A mountain bike trail system and hiking trail system are available with varying degrees of difficulty, but the unmistakable feature that draws people to the park is Dead Horse Point.
Dead Horse Point draws its name from a legendary tale. Sometime in the late 1800s, herds of wild mustangs roamed the mesa where Dead Horse Point State Park sits today. It was a time when cowboys would go out and round up wild horses whenever they needed to replenish their stock. The cowboys would herd the wild horses onto a narrow point at the end of the mesa.
The peninsula is only 30 yards wide at its neck or most narrow point. Once the wild horses were herded into this area the cowboys would close off the neck to create a natural corral. The cowboys would pick out the best horses for their needs and then let the others run free.
One day, according to legend, the cowboys left the unchosen mustangs in the corral and forgot about them. Stuck on the rocky peninsula with no food or water, the horses died from dehydration. Their deaths came within plain sight of the Colorado River, a mere 2,000 feet below.
I could almost sense their anguish as the day slowly melted away into the night. Locals say that you can hear the distressed horses crying out at night. Stories abound about the thundering herd stampeding about the campground areas still trying to escape their fate. There have also been reports of sightings of the ghostly mustangs running around the rims of the mesa looking for a way to break out of the corral.
The sun dropped lower and lower on the horizon until it began to disappear behind the mountain peaks to the west. My eyes were locked on the rocky walls of the canyons beyond the sheer 2,000 foot drop off beneath my feet. I was mesmerized by the sheer magnificence of the landscape beyond my perch on the rocks high above the Colorado River.
I stood there with my family admiring the awesome power of nature to create something so beautiful out of a barren wasteland. As the light faded and we walked away from the edge of the canyon, my son asked me how I still get so amazed and excited by everything at my age. I laughed, thought about what E.B. White wrote, and told him that we should always be truly thankful to be in the presence of wonder.
