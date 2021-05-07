“Quick as a hummingbird...she darts so eagerly, swiftly, sweetly dipping into the flowers of my heart.” - James Oppenheim
Almost as quickly as it appeared it was gone. Her first glimpse of the tiny jewel-like creature brought a glow to her face. It was as if a messenger from Heaven was shining a guiding light for her.
Spring is a magical time of year in western Kentucky. Dogwoods, cherry trees, crab apple trees, tulip trees, and redbuds in full bloom combined with fields full of bright yellow canola and flowering butterweed are a feast for the eyes. All of this coupled with wildflowers and gardens popping up everywhere you look paint the landscape with a seemingly unlimited palette of colors.
The sky above is filled with an assortment of brilliant colors as well. Kentucky is home to almost 400 bird species and some of the most colorful return in the spring and spend their summers in the Bluegrass State. From Pikeville to Paducah the blue sky and flowering trees become adorned with assorted warblers, orioles, and grosbeaks as these birds return to join our familiar cardinals and bluejays.
Among the dazzling display of colors that is spring in Kentucky darts the most mesmerizing of all birds. The hummingbird flocking back to its old Kentucky home as Mother’s Day approaches is an annual jolt of inspiration, hope, and joy for many. Emotional ties to the hummingbird can be traced back through the centuries.
The giant Nazca Lines in southern Peru are a series of giant geoglyphs carved into the landscape. An image of a hummingbird was created by the inhabitants of the Nazca Dessert approximately 2500 years ago. The Nazca hummingbird is 320 feet long and 216 feet wide and the beak of the hummingbird points directly to the rising sun. Some have said that the Nazca Lines were made to be a gift to the gods to bring much-needed rain or fertility.
In most Native American cultures the hummingbird is seen in a positive light. The diminutive bird is often associated with beauty, harmony, work ethic, and integrity.
The hummingbird is seen as a spirit who helps those in need and as a healer in legends passed down in some Native American tribes. Seeing a hummingbird is believed to be an omen of good luck in many tribes, especially among the Northwest Coast tribes of the Pacific Northwest. The hummingbird is also an important clan crest in the Northwest Coast tribes and can be found carved on some totem poles.
There are almost 350 known species of hummingbirds and they are only found in the Americas. Ranging from the archipelago of Tierra del Fuego at the southern tip of South America to Alaska, hummingbirds are surprisingly adaptable to a wide variety of climates. The tiny birds dwell in deserts that lie below sea level, tropical rain forests, and even in the mountains at elevations of up to 16,000 feet.
There are only 17 species that regularly nest in the United States while most of the species live in the tropics. Almost all of the species that nest in the U.S. are found near the Mexican border. One or two species can be found nesting in other parts of the nation but only the ruby-throated hummingbird nests east of the Mississippi River.
Only four hummingbird species are known to reside in Kentucky for part of the year. The ruby-throated, the rufous, the black-chinned, and the green violetears hummingbirds all call Kentucky home for part of the year. The ruby-throated hummingbird is the only species known to nest regularly in Kentucky.
Hummingbirds are truly fascinating members of the avian family. Their vivid colors alone make them captivating. Light bounces off of their feathers dramatically to create sparkling colors that change whenever they move. This iridescence makes the hummingbird one of the most colorful things in the world.
The hummingbird holds many superlatives in the aviary world. The smallest bird in the world is the bee hummingbird which weighs less than a tenth of an ounce and is only about two inches long. Even the biggest species of hummingbird weighs less than a single ounce. Ruby-throated hummingbird eggs are smaller than a pea and are laid in a nest the size of a walnut shell.
The ruby-throated hummingbird’s heart beats over 1,200 times per minute when it is in flight. Its wings beat about 70 times per second when it is flying forward. The flapping increases to more than 200 times per second while it is diving and performing aerial maneuvers.
Hummingbirds are known for their remarkable speed and agility in flight. This agility is due to their ability to generate power on both the down-beat and up-beat of the wing flap. Hummingbirds use this strength to fly at over 30 miles per hour. The power and speed of their wings allow them to be the only vertebrates that have the capacity for sustained hovering. They are able to accomplish the feats of hovering, flying backward, flying upside-down, and stopping in mid-air instantly because of the power they generate in relation to their size.
There is a long-standing myth that hummingbirds hitch a ride on larger birds to aid in migration. In fact, the little hummingbird is capable of flying for up to 20 straight hours. A rufous hummingbird was captured in Tallahassee, Florida, and tracked over 4,700 miles as it migrated to the Kenai Peninsula in Alaska.
The tremendous amount of energy they expend requires hummingbirds to be outstanding at locating reliable sources of food. The average daily caloric requirement for a hummingbird would translate to a human eating 155,000 calories per day. Most of their feeding is dependent upon the nectar of flowering plants but hummingbirds also eat gnats and other small insects. In some areas, hummingbirds will slip in and feed on the sugary sap after a woodpecker creates a hole to keep the sap flowing.
Although small in stature the hummingbird is most assuredly not afraid of a fight. Hummingbirds can be quite feisty and territorial. Anyone with a hummingbird feeder can probably tell stories of watching aerial combat that would rival the greatest dogfights of World War II.
They are among the most unsociable animals in the world. Part of this lack of need for socializing is because the hummingbird does not need the help of others to find food. Some people believe that they have pairs of hummingbirds that visit their feeders. The truth is that male and female hummingbirds do not form any kind of bond after mating. The male leaves the female alone to care for the eggs and baby birds.
With their aerial acrobatics, unique personalities, and iridescent feathers, it’s no wonder that so many people want to attract hummingbirds to their homes with feeders. The hummingbird...the fascinating crown jewel of spring and summer darts so eagerly, swiftly, sweetly dipping into the flowers of our collective hearts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.