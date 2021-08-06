There is no passion to be found in playing small - in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.” - Nelson Mandela
I was nearing exhaustion when I veered off of the trail and sprinted up a grass-covered hill. Breaking away from the canopy of trees that sheltered my body from the sun’s rays made it feel like it suddenly got 15 degrees hotter. My passion for life at that moment was focused on pushing my body as far as my capabilities would allow. My shirt and running shorts were soaked with sweat and I must have looked like I just stepped out of a swimming pool fully clothed.
After my dash up the hill, I turned and jogged around a clump of trees and bushes to head back to the shade of the trail. My decision to go for a run in the middle of a sweltering heatwave was beginning to seem like a mistake. The heat and humidity had taken quite a toll on my body and it was screaming at me to cut my run short. I had decided to stop running and head back to the trailhead to cool down and stretch when I noticed an unusual flower popping out of the greenery all around me.
There was a strange but beautiful quality about the flower that made it stand out among the bushes and the more common flora of the area. The bright purple and yellow of the flower were almost mesmerizing as they contrasted against the sea of green that surrounded them. The flowers worked in concert with the steamy heat of the day to make me feel like I was truly in a tropical paradise.
A calm feeling washed over me as I paused to take in the scene around me. The amazing passionflowers in full bloom were just a small part of the dazzling display nature offered up to me. Something caught my attention as it zoomed by my ear. I turned around and watched as two hummingbirds danced through the air as they fluttered from plant to plant. A buzz from the hummingbirds and bumblebees mingled with the lilting sounds of songbirds filled the air with a symphony rivaling anything even the greatest composers could produce.
I sat down for a moment to enjoy the entire theatrical display that Mother Nature seemed to be putting on just for me. Earlier I had parked by an actual theater to begin my run through the wooded area. I wondered if anything the people of the theater could produce would come close to capturing my imagination like the scene playing out before me as I delighted in the show. The players on stage were plants, animals, and insects instead of human actors, but it was definitely theater at its finest.
The natural world provides us with a cast so deep and diverse that the best acting and ballet troupes on Earth could never rival it. This particular act featured the passionflower as its primary character, but I thought about all of the things I had seen already during my venture into the woods that day. My steamy run through the trails began with a red-shouldered hawk watching me from his perch high above the entrance to the woods.
The passionflower produces passion fruit and is usually found in tropical or sub-tropical climates, but several of its varieties are found in the southern United States. I have always thought of the passion fruit as a South American fruit used to flavor beverages with its sweet but tart flavor. The perennial flower is stunning and has five stamens, an ovary, and branches styles. The styles bend backward and the anthers which contain the pollen are located on top of the styles. This structure rises out of a corona of fine appendages of brilliant purple and white.
The passionflower received its name from missionaries in Brazil around the turn of the 18th century. It was used by the missionaries as an educational aid in the conversion of the indigenous people to Christianity. The structure of the flower was called “the flower of the five wounds,” or flor das cinqo chagas in Portuguese, to illustrate the crucifixion of Christ. The missionaries saw the Holy Trinity, the three crosses, the crown of thorns, nails, and cords in the curious architecture of the blooms.
The Cherokee in what is now Tennessee called it ocoee. Ocoee is translated as “wild apricot” to describe the fruit. The Ocoee River and valley in southeastern Tennessee are named after the plant. The fruit of the ocoee was a staple food for the Cherokee and the plant was also used for medicinal purposes. To this day it is a revered piece of the heritage of the Cherokee.
The Cherokee used the plant to treat hypertension, anxiety and insomnia. They also used an infusion of the root to treat boils, earaches, promote health in the liver, and weaning babies. In traditional medicine, passion fruit is seen as a possible remedy for numerous conditions. Diarrhea, neuralgia, burns, hemorrhoids and insomnia are just some of the conditions that the plant has been used to treat in Europe.
Passion fruit is high in beneficial antioxidants, fiber and nutrients. The antioxidants (like Vitamin C) help reduce inflammation, help your body heal, and lower your chances of catching colds and ever certain types of cancers. Passion fruit is loaded with fiber which aids in digestion, lowers cholesterol, and your risk for heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. The nutrients found in the fruit include magnesium, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and folate. These nutrients can be beneficial for the kidneys, muscles, nerves, and heart.
The pulp and seeds are edible once the fruit is ripe. Before it ripens, passion fruit contains cyanogenic glycoside. This toxin can cause cyanide poisoning in high amounts and can be found in young, unripe fruits. Like any other plant used in herbal remedies, the things found in passion fruit can also interact with any medications you might take. As one example, passion fruit is known to have a negative impact on certain anticoagulants.
I noticed several of the fleshy fruits on the vines beneath the blooming flowers. The passion fruit is often referred to as maypop in the southern United States because the fruit “may pop” when stepped on or squeezed. The green or purple fruit is about the size of a large egg and usually turns yellow as it ripens. The passion fruit is technically a berry because it is entirely fleshy. Inside the fruit has more than 250 black seeds that are surrounded by a membrane sac filled with pulpy juice. The juice found in these sacs is what gives the passion fruit most of its tart but sweet flavor.
My mind drifted as I watched a bird fly by and I forgot that I was in the middle of a run on the John Mack Carter Nature Trail through Central Park in Murray. I took in the virtuoso performance for a few more minutes as several brightly colored butterflies joined the hummingbirds and bumblebees flying from blossom to blossom.
A twinge of guilt coursed through me as I realized I had not completed my workout, but then I thought about Nelson Mandela. Like the troupe of performers I was watching, I was not “playing small” because anytime we revel in nature’s wonder we are not settling and there is a passion to be found.
