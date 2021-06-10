“A river seems a magic thing. A magic, moving, living part of the very earth itself.” - Laura Gilpin
It was a cool morning as I made my way further back into the southern Appalachian Mountains for a whitewater rafting trip. A thick fog hung over the lakes, filled the valleys, and obscured mountain peaks all around me. I was becoming disappointed to be missing the scenery of the mountains when the fog began to lift and I caught a glimpse of the river I was about to tackle.
I pulled off into a small parking area and got out of my vehicle. The water was moving swiftly over and around the giant rocks that dotted the riverbed. I looked up as the sun broke through and the fog seemed to completely disappear. The lush green of the mountains rising over the river into the brilliant blue sky reminded me of a rafting trip I took with my wife (Summer) and son (Luke) on the Kenai River in Alaska.
The Kenai River is an 82-mile ribbon of brilliant blue-green water that has a magical impact on travelers lucky enough to make their way to it. The river is fed by glacial meltwater and begins at Kenai Lake. It runs from the former gold-mining outpost of Cooper Landing through the Kenai Mountains until it empties into Cook Inlet in the town of Kenai.
The current of the Kenai River is swift as it flows down the mountains toward the sea. There are stretches of mild whitewater in the upper Kenai River, but that section is mostly a serene float. As you enter the Kenai Canyon, the intensity of the river picks up and the whitewater rapids offer an exhilarating ride down into Skilak Lake.
Summer was a bit apprehensive about taking the rafting trip. She had no desire to be tossed around by the type of whitewater rapids she was afraid I would be seeking. I explained her dilemma to the folks at Alaska River Adventures, and they assured me that she would enjoy a serene float down the river on “The Scenic Float” that left late in the evening.
From thrill-seekers to those afraid of water, there are rafting trips for all types of people on the Kenai Peninsula. The people at Alaska River Adventures and the other adventure tourism companies on the Kenai do a fantastic job of making sure that every trip meets the needs of their adventurers. I set up the trip and then prayed for good weather since all trips go on as scheduled, rain or shine.
The morning of our trip arrived with sunshine and brilliant blue skies at our house in Kenai. I was relieved that we had a sunny start to our day of exploring the Kenai. We backed out of the driveway and I spotted a caribou standing nearby. As it looked back at me, I thought that it must be a good omen.
We began the one-hour drive to Cooper Landing excited about what lay ahead. Halfway through our drive, we approached the Kenai Mountains just outside of Sterling. There is an old saying that the mountain makes its own weather and it quickly became apparent that it was not a sunny day in the Cooper Landing area of the Kenai Mountains.
In Cooper Landing, we made our way to the home base of Alaska River Adventures to check in for our trip. Rain was pouring down on us as we were greeted by our guide. I was concerned that the rain coupled with the 60-degree summer temperatures was going to dampen the spirits of our group. The company provided us with rain suits, boots and life jackets and told us to suit up.
Weather in Alaska can change drastically in the blink of an eye. By the time we made it to the launch site, the dark clouds dissipated quickly and the sun was shining down on us once again. We put our raft in the water at the head of the Kenai River at Cooper Landing.
Our journey down the river began at one of my favorite spots on the planet. As Kenai Lake turns into the Kenai River, the glacial waters are calm and a stunning shade of turquoise. That part of the scene would be enough to draw me in, but peaks like Cecil Rhode Mountain rising dramatically over 4,500 feet above the river make it seem magical.
We all took the time to soak in the moment and enjoy the gorgeous river before we climbed aboard the raft. The stillness of the water allowed us to drift momentarily before our guide had to row hard to maneuver us into the swift currents that would take us downstream.
It was awesome to see historic Cooper Landing from a different vantage point. Once we got into the rapidly flowing current, our guide took a break from the hard work of rowing a raft full of people down the river. Our guide’s job, at this point, was to steer clear of any trouble and share some great stories about the area as the current propelled the craft.
Although I had been to Cooper Landing many times, rafting on the river allowed me to enjoy the area from an entirely different perspective. Riding down the remarkable river gave me an even greater sense of awe for the majesty of the place. The bald eagles watching overhead while we drifted past mountain peaks during our ride down the Kenai River gave me a distinct sense of pride in this great land we call home.
We drifted down the river until we hit a few patches of swiftly flowing white water that caused Summer to get a tighter grip on the ropes of the raft. They were short-lived and she never seemed to feel uncomfortable. She was too caught up in the beauty of the scene around us to worry about a little whitewater. Shortly afterward, a rainbow appeared and rose over the mystical river out of the Chugach National Forest.
After two hours on the river, we went around a bend and skirted along the confluence of the Russian River and the Kenai River. This area is famous for its “combat fishing.” The allure of catching a Kenai River salmon draws people from all over the world to this part of Alaska. Anglers stand almost shoulder-to-shoulder in the water using the famous Russian River fly in hopes of landing a giant Kenai king salmon.
The sun was sinking a little lower on the horizon as we headed west down the river. Sunlight danced dazzlingly on the river, and the glare made it difficult to see more than a few feet past the front of our raft.
It was almost 9 p.m. as we made our way around a bend in the river. I spotted what I thought was a tree in the middle of the river. Trees often get swept downstream by the swiftly moving currents as the river level rises during the summer.
As we approached the tree, I came to a sudden realization that the tree in the middle of the river was not a tree at all and alerted our guide. We were heading straight toward a large brown bear. He was just sitting in the middle of the river enjoying an evening of fishing.
Our guide quickly went to work trying to change the direction of the raft. The bear just glanced at us and then went right back to fishing. Brown bears seem to have their techniques for fishing. This particular bear was sitting in the middle of the river and diving under the water for salmon.
As we got within 15 feet of the huge bear, I noticed the guide reach into his backpack. He kept his hand inside the pack until after the current started putting more space between our raft and the large brown bear.
I hated the feeling of leaving the brown bear behind as we drifted away from him. It was exhilarating to be so close to such a powerful and beautiful creature in the wild. I watched from a distance while our bear came up with a huge salmon. He appeared to turn his head and look directly at me as he ripped the skin off of his catch before we drifted away out of sight.
We were near the end of our expedition down the Kenai River. We had traveled from Cooper Landing to the Russian River Ferry Landing and every second of it was mesmerizing. Even though it was almost 10 p.m., we still had several hours of daylight left to enjoy the area on the drive home.
Once you have visited the Kenai River, it gets inside you, deep into your bloodstream, and becomes a part of you. The colors of the river and the wonders that surround it touch your very soul. No matter how far you travel away from it the magical Kenai River, it constantly calls out to you.
