“No matter how long the winter, spring is sure to follow” - Proverb
It was a cool, crisp day as I jogged through a wooded area on the John Mack Carter Nature Trail in Central Park in Murray. The sun was shining brilliantly and the clear blue sky provided a great background for the dark, twisted branches of dormant trees above me. I was staring up and thinking about the contrast of the sunlit sky against the seemingly lifeless limbs when I tripped over a tree that had fallen across the trail.
I gathered myself and started to get up when I noticed a dash of color among the dead leaves that blanketed the ground around me. Three tiny daffodils had fought their way through the clutter and were reaching up for some nourishment from the sun's rays. The bold yellow of the daffodil is a sign that spring is on its way to Kentucky.
The fallen leaves rustled beneath my feet and the trees around me appeared to be a long way from an awakening. Soon a burst of new leaves would build a canopy over the trail and block most of the sunlight from reaching the floor of the woods. There was nothing else I could see that indicated the rebirth of spring was near.
Those small green shoots and their dainty little yellow flowers were all that was needed to buoy my spirit. Robin Williams once said, “Spring is nature's way of saying, ‘Let’s party!’” As my spirit was lifted, hope for the brighter days ahead welled up from within me. We need a good party and I am always ready to party with nature.
Traditionally, we celebrate the beginning of spring on March 21 each year, but spring actually began in the Northern Hemisphere with the occurrence of the Vernal Equinox. The Vernal Equinox is the day when the sun is directly over the equator. This means that the Northern and Southern Hemispheres receive the sun's rays equally. With the sun directly over the equator, we also get a sunrise that is due east and a sunset that is due west in every place on Earth except for the North and South Poles.
It is commonly accepted that the Vernal Equinox brings balance to the world. Ancient civilizations thought that there was an equal amount of day and night on the day of the Vernal Equinox. The word equinox comes from the Latin words aequus (equal) and nox (night), but the belief in an equal amount of light and dark is not entirely accurate. With more precise means of keeping time, we know today that we receive approximately eight more minutes of daylight on the day of the equinox. The Vernal Equinox occurred on March 20 this year, but the season of hope and renewal for me begins with the first signs that nature gives us.
The Vernal Equinox affected native American tribes in different ways. It started a seasonal migration for the Lakota tribe in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The Lakota followed the great bison herds across the plains of the Midwest as they moved from season to season.
Along with the migration, the equinox also kicked off a ceremonial series welcoming the birth of new life here on Earth and sending the spirits of the dead to rest in the core of the Milky Way. The Lakota observed that the sun rises in the constellation of the Dried Willow during springtime. The constellation represents the red willow tree and the inner bark of that tree is used to make the tobacco for the Sacred Pipe ceremony to reignite life's sacred fire at the Vernal Equinox.
Spring is the time of year when the cold and dark winter days give way to the light and warmth of renewal. Flowers bloom and buds begin to appear on trees all around us while sleeping animals emerge from hibernation and periods of relative inactivity. Everything around us seems to be bursting with newfound life and hope.
A drive down a country road or even through a crowded town can inspire an awareness of the promise of a better tomorrow. Cherry trees, tulip trees and Bradford pears that seemed to bloom overnight offer a stark contrast to the seemingly lifeless branches of yesterday. The many spring flowers that are popping up and blooming along the roadside present us with brighter days than the starkly bare landscape of winter in Kentucky.
We equate spring with hope because of the many symbols of rebirth and light for the future that we see all around us. Hope perseveres through the heat and humidity of the summer months and we keep its embers burning through the frigid temperatures and darkness of winter. At no time during the year does hope “spring” forth and become an all-powerful force within us as it does in the springtime.
By the time we reach the first day of spring we have an average of three more hours of daylight than we did during the shortest day of the winter. The extra light alone is enough to put us in a better frame of mind as we go through our daily lives. The increased production of serotonin, brought on by the extra hours of sunlight, alone helps improve our mood. Most people also begin to become more physically active as they venture out into the great outdoors to enjoy the warmth. Studies have shown that spending time outdoors gives us a greater sense of well-being and hope for the future.
Aristotle is attributed with saying that, “Hope is a waking dream.” The great philosopher believed that we could not truly have hope unless we have truly faced fear. Many in our society have faced a great deal of fear since last spring. The onset of the global pandemic and events surrounding it caused many to doubt the possibility of a brighter future throughout the past year.
Vaccines and treatments have now turned the tide of the pandemic here in the United States. Over a third of all Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rolling seven-day average of new cases of COVID-19 has decreased by 79% since the peak in January. Schools and businesses around the nation are beginning to open, along with the petals of spring flowers.
As we enter this season of hope and renewal, I am looking forward to seeing more people have the ability and confidence to enjoy life together in the great outdoors. We have certainly endured a long winter and faced fear. Like the proverb says...
“Spring is sure to follow.”
