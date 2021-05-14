“Sometimes all you need is a long, slow drive down a back country road.” - Connie Jo Holme
It was a typical beautiful spring day in western Kentucky. We were just starting to settle back into life in Kentucky after moving from Alaska. To escape some of the isolation and madness of the early days of the pandemic, I had taken the family on a short drive to Kentucky Lake. We enjoyed a nice hike at the lake and some much needed time out of the house before jumping back in our vehicle to head home.
On our journey back to Murray, we were talking about the differences between hiking around Land Between the Lakes and hiking in Alaska. There are no glaciers, moose, brown bears or mountains rising up dramatically above the turquoise waters of a glacial river to be found in western Kentucky, so hiking in Alaska was winning the discussion by a wide margin.
Among the many fantastic things we loved about hiking in The Last Frontier were the colors of the wildflowers. The bright pink blooms of fireweed were our favorite and can be found all over the Kenai Peninsula where we lived. As we talked about fireweed, my mind drifted back to the Kenai and I realized we were all feeling a little “homesick” for the beauty of Alaska.
An unexpected source of inspiration buoyed my spirits as I caught a glimpse of something yellow off of the highway. I abruptly pulled off of KY 80 onto a tiny little road that ran back toward some farmland. My sudden detour was a mystery to the family, but I had to get a closer look. As I pointed out the reason for our diversion, everyone in the car was amazed. We were driving right into the middle of the brightest field of yellow flowers that any of us had ever seen.
Soon our Dodge Durango, the SUV that has taken us across the United States and Canada to Alaska and back, was heading down a dirt road into the center of a field of blooms. It was unlike anything we had ever seen in western Kentucky. The dazzling yellow landscape before us looked like something that Vincent Van Gogh would have painted.
As we walked along the side of the field, I was taken aback at the contrast of the yellow with the green grasses and blue skies. I got a closer look and took several pictures while we tried in vain to identify the plants. The dramatic dash of color added something special to the western Kentucky that we had grown familiar with years ago.
Canola was grown in Kentucky before we left for Alaska, but I had never actually seen a canola field in bloom before that day. I began asking people if they knew that there were canola fields throughout western Kentucky. Some people were aware that there was a small group of canola growers in the Kentucky, but most of them were not sure if they had ever seen a field of canola.
Originally a crop that was only found on the Canadian plains, canola production in Kentucky and surrounding states has grown significantly in the past few years. There are now almost three million acres of canola grown in the U.S., compared to more than 20 million acres in Canada. The U. S. crop grown in the northern plains state of North Dakota accounts for more than 1.7 million acres.
In addition to producing small, brilliant yellow flowers that embellish the landscape for a few weeks each year, canola plants grow up to five feet tall and produce pods that contain seeds. Forty-five percent of the canola seed is comprised of oil. The large percentage of oil content helps make canola oil a more profitable product since canola seeds are only about the size of poppy seeds. Once the seeds are harvested, they are crushed to create canola oil. The remaining 55% of the seed is used to create a high protein meal for animal feed.
Many people mistakenly identify canola plants with common rapeseed. This is understandable because the canola plant was derived from the rapeseed. In the 1960s, Canadian scientists created the canola plant using traditional plant breeding. They were able to nearly eliminate the two most undesirable elements of the oil. The two plants are very similar in appearance, but canola and rapeseed plants and oils are extremely different.
Rapeseed oil is one of the world’s oldest known vegetable oils, but was used in small amounts because of its high levels of erucic acid and glucosinolates. Aside from rapeseed oil’s bitter taste, Erucic acid can damage the cardiac muscle in animals and glucosinolates make it less nutritious in animal feed. Rapeseed oil contains up to 54% erucic acid, but canola oil is limited to a maximum of 2% erucic acid content. The Canadians named their new cultivar canola in a nod to their nation and the fact that they had created an oil low in acid.
In fact, canola oil has the least amount of saturated fat and the most omega-3 fatty acids of all cooking oils. This combination makes it one of the healthiest oils in the world. Canola also has a light texture, high heat tolerance, and neutral taste making it the perfect oil for many cooking needs.
Canola is in high demand around the world, not only because of its culinary uses, but also because it is perfect for use in biofuel and many other things. The canola plant is used in the production of printer ink, plastic wrap, cosmetics, toothpaste, sunscreen and industrial lubricants. There are still other uses for canola and demand certainly outpaces supply in the United States.
A great opportunity exists for farmers in our area as the ratio of supply versus demand of canola oil is about 4 to 1 according to the U.S. Canola Association. Canola oil is used around the globe and ranks as the third most used oil by volume out of all cooking oils. It is also an excellent rotational crop that is good for soil health and the perfect food source for bees, butterflies and other pollinators.
On top of the possible financial benefits for the farmers of our area, the increase in canola fields can have a positive effect on the moods of the rest of us during the few weeks that the plants are blooming. Psychological studies have shown that the color yellow has a positive effect on our mood and emotional well-being. Yellow has been shown to spur enthusiasm, spontaneity, positivity and happiness on the subconscious level.
With canola fields becoming more and more prevalent in western Kentucky, it is going to be easier than ever to get a booster shot of positivity and happiness each spring. All you will need is a long, slow drive down a back country road.
