“Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after.” - Henry David Thoreau
An icy chill had fallen over my body after several hours of standing chest-deep in the murky water. I was chasing after the elusive fish and waded out into deeper waters. I tried, in vain, to hold my dipnet still as the rushing tide of the frigid Cook Inlet forced its waters into the mouth of the Kenai River. Desperately, I tried to brace myself against the incoming tide as it moved me up the river.
Just as I thought I had figured out a way to steady my stance against the onrushing current, I lost my footing. It happened so fast that I was momentarily stunned and almost went down. Something big had struck my leg with so much force that it practically knocked me over.
My first thought was that one of the many harbor seals that frequented the waters of the Kenai River had swum into me. My family and I loved watching the seals play in the surf here and swim up the Kenai River as they did their own fishing. Being hit by one of the seals, however, while I was standing in the cold, dark water was not on my list of fun things to do in Alaska.
Within seconds I felt a second hard thump on my left leg. Then my hands instinctively gripped the handle of my net tightly as it almost got jerked out of my grasp. It felt like a missile had flown directly into the net.
The sensation had been described to me by friends as I prepared for my first dipnetting experience, so I knew exactly what was happening. My first Alaskan salmon was in my net! I had been told that I would be hooked on dipnetting once that first fish popped my net, but I was not expecting the adrenaline rush that accompanied that pop. It was an exhilarating experience to wrestle with the powerful salmon while standing chest-deep in the water.
My family has always enjoyed the fantastic fishing available here in Kentucky, but when we moved to Alaska, fishing seemed to take on a more significant role in our lives. It seemed like everyone I met was a serious fisherman with techniques passed down through generations. For the first time in my life, I knew people that truly relied on fishing and hunting to provide the bulk of food for their families.
Subsistence living has largely disappeared in the Lower 48, but is alive and well in The Last Frontier. Subsistence is defined by Alaska state law as the “non-commercial customary and traditional uses” of fish and wildlife. Alaskan residents who have lived in the state for 12 consecutive months may participate in subsistence fishing and hunting. Entire families work together in the summer to provide food to last throughout the harsh Alaskan winter.
Dipnetting is one of the ways that the state allows residents to engage in subsistence fishing. Thousands of people from around the world flock to Alaska each summer for salmon, but dipnetting is only open to permanent residents of Alaska. To receive a free dipnet card you must be a full-time resident of Alaska and possess an Alaskan fishing license.
The process of dipnetting is fairly simple. A large dipnet can be up to five feet at its widest point and must be attached to a single long handle. The dipnetter simply walks out into the water with the net in front of them and waits for the fish to swim into their net.
Once you feel the salmon hit your net, you must flip the net over and run back to shore. Flipping the net over ensures the fish doesn't escape while you are dragging it onto the beach. I watched numerous times as over-excited dipnetters forgot to flip their net in the rush to get back to the beach, only to see their dinner splash in the surf as it swam away.
The battle is not over after you slosh your way through the swift current back to shore. Once your net is safely out of the water, the salmon must be “subdued” so you can extricate it from your net. As the salmon flops around wildly, you pin it to the sand and use a small club to bonk (an industry term) it on the head. Dipnetting is a family affair for many Alaskans and the “bonking” is often done by small children waiting on the beach.
The caudal fin must be clipped at a 45-degree angle on both tips before the fish can be put out of sight in a cooler or bag. This is done so that the salmon can be identified as a dipnet caught fish by patrolling officers. The dipnet card must be filled out with the number and type of salmon before leaving the fishing area.
Someone violating these regulations will face substantial fines and possible loss of future fishing privileges. Jail time and loss of personal property are even possible for violations of fishing and hunting regulations. The penalties in Alaska are harsh so that the invaluable resources can be protected for future generations.
Our first true dipnetting experience as a family got off to a great start that morning as Summer and I were able to get into our neoprene waders without any trouble. We got the dipnet strapped down to the roof of our Dodge Durango because it was too wide to fit inside and before we knew it, we were off to the mouth of the Kenai River.
The legal dipnetting zone runs the entire mouth of the Kenai River along both North Beach and South Beach. The active volcanoes, Mount Redoubt and Mount Iliamna, along with their glaciers, loom across the Cook Inlet from the beaches.
We entered South Beach and drove down the soft, deep sand to the mouth of the river. After settling on a place to park that was high above the water's edge, we unloaded our gear like a well-oiled fishing machine. The tides along the Cook Inlet are among the most dramatic in the world. Having already seen a couple of vehicles swept away by the fast-moving tide, I did not want to take any chances by parking closer to the water.
After setting up camp and getting our gear ready, I headed out into the frigid water of the Kenai River. The first time I felt the net move, I rushed onto the beach to discover a large flounder in my net. Someone yelled out, “Friends don't let friends eat flounder!” and we threw it back in the water. Flounder is enjoyed by diners on the beaches of Florida, but not in Alaska. With five species of salmon, halibut, and other great seafood in abundant supply, Alaskans just don't have a desire for flounder.
We took turns with the net for short stretches so we could practice our technique. We spoke with the dipnetting veterans around us and listened to their stories. They were very helpful and gave us all sorts of tips and suggestions as we waited for the salmon to start hitting.
After a few hours in the water, I was starting to get restless. I moved a couple of feet past the other dipnetters into the river. The water was now up to my chest and at the very top of my waders. I was starting to feel the chill of the ice-cold water when that first salmon hit my net.
I rushed onto the beach with our first salmon where Luke was excitedly waiting to bonk it on the head with the club. We untangled a silver salmon from the net and I hurried back out to the same spot. Bang! Another salmon hit my net within seconds and everyone around us started yelling about the big run that was happening.
After I had hauled in my fifth big salmon in a matter of minutes, I handed the net off to Summer. She went out to the same spot and in a few seconds, she had her first salmon in the net. Summer was beaming as she pulled her first salmon out of the water.
The action was non-stop as we caught 12 salmon between us over the next hour. The run subsided as the tide shifted, and we decided to wrap up our first dipnetting experience. We were nowhere near the limit of 45 salmon for a family of three, but we had enough for us.
The Cross family may have had the shortest dipnet season on the Kenai that year, but no one ever enjoyed that uniquely Alaskan experience more. It turned out that it wasn't really the fish we were after.
