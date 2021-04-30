“Until you go to Kentucky and with your own eyes behold the Derby, you ain’t never been nowhere and you ain’t seen nothin’!” - Irvin A. Cobb
One of the things about life in Alaska that I am asked about on a regular basis is the majestic moose. People in Kentucky usually want to know how moose compare to deer or horses in size and behavior. Although the moose is a member of the deer family the closest comparison in terms of size is to the horse. I have never come across an animal that compares to the moose in terms of demeanor although I did once encounter a moose that might have believed he was a Kentucky Thoroughbred prepping for the Derby.
It was a beautiful summer day and I was on my way to spend the afternoon exploring Captain Cook State Park on the northern end of the Kenai Peninsula. I was admiring the view of the mountains of the Alaska and Aleutian Ranges when a moose caught my eye. He was about a half-mile away but was standing in the middle of the road.
The drive along the Kenai Spur Highway from Kenai to Nikiski, Alaska is stunning in the summer. Bright pink blooms from the fireweed that fills the grassy areas on both sides of the road contrast with the dark green branches of the spruce trees. The snow-capped peaks of Mount Redoubt and Mount Spurr dominate the skyline above the mountains of the surrounding ranges. The two prominent mountains are both active volcanoes which adds something extra to the intrigue of the drive.
It is easy to get lost in the Alaskan scenery around you and fail to notice the hazards of the road. Even something as large as a moose can go unseen by motorists. I had just passed a bright yellow sign that read “Moose Crash Area - 174 Moose Killed On Kenai Roads Since July 1” when I spotted the moose ahead. Since moose basically do whatever they want I slowed down in anticipation of having to stop in the road and wait for the moose to move.
The moose sauntered off of the highway and seemed to be staring me down as I drove slowly past him. He then did something I had never seen a moose do. He rose up like a wild mustang and took off running alongside my vehicle. I watched as he sped up and sprinted through the fireweed parallel to me. The moose was able to stay with the SUV until it reached over 30 miles per hour.
I continued to speed up and pulled away from the moose. When I checked my rear-view mirror I admired the spirit of the animal as he continued to race down the side of the highway. I pulled off at the next drive so I could safely admire him.
As he sprinted toward me I marveled at the combination of power and grace with which the beast moved. He stopped just short of the gravel parking area I pulled into and briefly stared at me. After a moment, he reared up on his back legs and stomped around in circles like a bucking bronco before taking one last look at me and heading off into the woods.
Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert would love to get his hands on such an athletic creature. A bull moose can run 35 miles per hour while a thoroughbred racehorse tops out just above 40 miles per hour. The thoroughbred has all of the advantages of modern training. Imagine the much larger moose jostling for position in a crowded field at the Kentucky Derby.
The graceful lines of a great thoroughbred racehorse are certainly not present in the moose. Standing up to seven and a half feet tall at the shoulders, ten feet long, and over 1800 pounds the Alaska moose is much larger than a thoroughbred racehorse. The horses in the Kentucky Derby are around five feet tall and weigh 900-1000 pounds.
Moose are found throughout Alaska, Canada, and the northern states in the Lower 48. They also thrive in the Scandinavian nations, Russia, and parts of China. The Alaska moose is the largest of all of the moose subspecies and ranges from Alaska through the Yukon territory of western Canada.
Alaska moose live mostly in the boreal forests and mixed deciduous forests of Alaska where they can be seen eating grasses, leaves, and bark off of the trees. They also love to munch on the abundant fireweed, low and high bush cranberries, and raspberries. The Alaska moose can eat over 100 pounds of vegetation per day.
When we woke up after spending our first night in Alaska two huge moose were standing in the middle of our driveway. It was an awesome “Welcome to Alaska!” moment for our family. Moose are considered the most solitary animal in the world but at times it seemed like they were there every time we turned around. Moose were in the middle of town, in our front yard, hanging out in front of the high school, walking around the airport, or even walking through the military checkpoint at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.
We are rapidly approaching the first of May. In Alaska that means that the snow is melting, the rivers are thawing, and it is time for moose calves to be born. Moose will have one or two calves at a time. At this time of year, the momma moose ferociously defends her young and can be very aggressive and dangerous.
In Kentucky, the first Saturday in May usually means that it’s time for The Run for the Roses. Covid-19 changed that last year. This year marks the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby but for me, it almost feels like the first. My family has always cherished the Derby and scheduled everything on Derby Day around the most exciting two minutes in sport. We always picked our horses, gathered our favorite snack foods, and watched the entire afternoon of pre-race coverage. There were no huge parties, mint juleps, or fancy hats. Just our little family enjoying something uniquely special to most of the Commonwealth.
When we moved to Alaska we prepared for the first Saturday in May by learning about the horses special enough to become Derby hopefuls just like always. The only differences seemed to be the snow-covered mountains, the time of the race, and the chilly temperatures. Then I noticed that no one in Alaska seemed to care or know anything about the Kentucky Derby beyond the fact it is a big horse race.
On the morning of our first Kentucky Derby in Alaska, I searched the guide channel for Derby programming. To my dismay, I did not see the pre-race coverage listed. I scrolled forward only to find that the Kentucky Derby was not listed anywhere. The only NBC station in the entire state was carrying a special on the Iditarod. A recap of the dog-sled race that ended over a month before Derby Day was preempting the Kentucky Derby.
I was completely bewildered, befuddled, and bemused by the lack of attention paid to the Kentucky Derby in Alaska. After all, it is watched worldwide and is broadcast in many languages. I miss seeing the magnificent moose regularly but am thrilled that we all get to watch the Kentucky Derby being run on the first Saturday in May once again.
Now if we could just get Victor Espinoza to ride a moose to a triple crown victory like he did with American Pharaoh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.