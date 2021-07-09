“The song of the river ends not at her banks, but in the hearts of those who have loved her.” - Buffalo Joe
We made it through the Cat’s Pajamas relatively unscathed as our raft rocked and rolled, but only took on a minimal amount of water. Our group of six whitewater rafting novices began celebrating as though we had won Olympic gold when Jake Trotter of ACE Ocoee Adventures snapped us back into the moment as he quickly called out new instructions to prepare us for what the Ocoee River still had in store for us.
The Ocoee River is a scenic 37 mile-long stretch of a single 93-mile long river that runs through the Appalachian Mountains in parts of Georgia and Tennessee. The Ocoee River is located in Polk County at an elevation of over 2,100 feet. Many of the whitewater rating companies are located in historic Ducktown, Tennessee. The river is called the Toccoa River for the 56 miles that run through northern Georgia and becomes the Ocoee River as it reaches the towns of McCaysville, Georgia, and Copperhill, Tennessee.
This beautiful river is divided into three parts by dams and has played host to whitewater enthusiasts since 1977. Rafters, kayakers, and canoers flock to the area to take on the challenge of the middle section of the Ocoee River. This section includes around 20 named rapids of at least Class III, and Class IV on the International Whitewater Classification System.
The entire river is controlled by the Tennessee Valley Authority and has a total of four dams. Three of the dams control the flow of the Ocoee River. These dams are simply named Ocoee Dam #1, Ocoee Dam #2, and Ocoee Dam #3. Construction began on the first two dams in 1911, and they were completed by 1913. The East Tennessee Power Company built the dams to provide hydroelectric power for the new Alcoa company which starting aluminum production in Blount County.
In 1939, TVA purchased the original dams and then began work on Ocoee Dam #3 a year later. More than 100 years after the construction was completed, Ocoee Dam #1 and #2 are still producing electricity for the region. Ocoee Dam #1 has generated averages of 60,000 megawatt-hours in recent years.
Ocoee Dam #2 is only 30 feet high and diverts the river into a unique flume system. The elevated wooden flume carries water almost five miles down the Ocoee gorge to the powerhouse. As the water moves through the flume to the powerhouse downstream, it only descends a total of 19 feet. At the end of the historic flume, the water plummets 250 feet into the turbine-generator units below. This unique system gives the 30-foot dam the ability to generate electricity equal to that of a 250-foot high dam.
Extensive damage to the old flume caused the TVA to shut down the system in September of 1976. The shutdown allowed water to flow freely once again through the Ocoee River Gorge. Preservationists and some sentimental engineers from the TVA wanted to restore the old flume because of its efficiency and historic significance. The old flume system and Ocoee Dam #2 were placed on the National Register of Historic Places through the efforts of many people and some help from the TVA.
As engineers worked to rebuild the flume, the newly water-filled riverbed of the middle section of the Ocoee River became a beacon for whitewater enthusiasts from around the world. Rafting companies began offering trips down the Ocoee River to the general public and a new industry began to quickly take shape in the region. In 1983, the flume was fully repaired and ready to resume carrying the water of the river down to the powerhouse.
The Ocoee River Council was formed by the state of Tennessee and worked with the burgeoning whitewater community, as well as local governments, to ensure that the region continued to benefit from the whitewater rapids of the flowing river. There was initial resistance from the TVA and legal action ensued. After long negotiations and legal action (Congressional Act), TVA agreed to a release schedule that produced 116 days of recreational release per year. The middle Ocoee River quickly became one of the most popular whitewater destinations in the world.
Over 250,000 visitors per year make the trek to Polk County to hit the five-mile stretch of whitewater rapids that the Ocoee River provides. The state of Tennessee created a board to promote whitewater sports on the Ocoee River in 2017. The economic impact of the river has become huge for the area. It is estimated that the Ocoee River and the watersports industry combine to have a $43 million impact on the local economy.
The first whitewater racing events held on the Ocoee River began in 1978. Several whitewater national championships have been held on the river. The pinnacle of this type of competition for the Ocoee River was reached when the Ocoee River hosted the whitewater kayaking and canoeing events for the 1996 Summer Olympics. The host city of Atlanta is more than 100 miles away, but 1992 Olympic gold medalist Joe Jacobi led a successful campaign to hold the whitewater events on the Ocoee River.
The thrill of careening down the river as it descends the mountains from its highest elevation cannot be overstated. Giant boulders force the swiftly moving water to change course dramatically, making each expedition a new and exhilarating experience for rafters and kayakers. Sets of rapids occurring one right after another help make the Ocoee River one of the top 10 whitewater rivers in the United States according to Canoe Magazine.
Whitewater rafting can obviously be dangerous, but the professional river guides of Ace Ocoee Adventures and any of the other numerous whitewater outfits in the area have intimate knowledge of each rapid and eddy in the river. The outfitters provide life jackets, helmets, and expert instruction before you begin your two-hour adventure.
Trotter, our guide, weaved stories that conveyed both the joys and dangers of rafting on the Ocoee River while ensuring us that if we followed his instructions we would have a safe and fun trip. Trotter’s laid-back style and a lifetime of experience as a whitewater kayaker and rafting guide gave our group a sense of comfort as we carried our raft into position to launch. That being said, the river is wild and even expert rafters and kayakers can succumb to the ultimate power of nature.
During our trip down the middle section of the Ocoee River, we saw numerous rafts flip over and individuals get tossed into the chilling water. Trotter expertly guided us through rapids with intimidating names and reputations. Rapids with names like Broken Nose, Slice-n-Dice, Tablesaw, and Hell’s Hole await rafters willing to take on the challenge. The middle section of the Ocoee River begins just below Ocoee Dam #2 at a launch point that quickly turns into the first Class IV rapid on the river. This initial foray into the raging rapids of the Ocoee is known as “Grumpy” and actually took the lives of two women within 24 hours in August of 2013.
After three hours on the river, we got past the Cat’s Pajamas and Trotter barked, “Three forward.” This was our cue to paddle three strokes forward to help our boat pick up speed. We were headed straight into the teeth of the final two rapids on our journey down the world-famous Ocoee River. The back-to-back Class IV rapids Hell’s Hole and Powerhouse Ledge were all that stood in our way from successfully finishing our run without flipping our raft or even losing one of our team members overboard.
Trotter bellowed instructions as we quickly approached the final two Class IV rapids. Our raft had spun around coming out of the Cat’s Pajamas, but Trotter adeptly lined us up to take on the finishing rapids before a calm float to the takeout point. We slew Hell’s Hole and then immediately conquered Powerhouse Ledge for a thrilling conclusion to our trip.
I stepped out of the raft and onto dry land. I had become soaked from head to toe by the icy water during the trip, but my spirit was not dampened at all. The song of the Ocoee River did not end at her banks for me...it lingers on deep within my heart.
