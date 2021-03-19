Sometimes the worst thing that happens to you, the thing you think you can’t survive...it’s the thing that makes you better than you used to be.” - Jennifer Weiner
It was a bright sunny day and I was enjoying a hike through the woods at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. My focus was mostly on the woodpeckers and waterfowl I wanted to photograph that morning. I tried to walk quietly through the underbrush so I wouldn’t scare off any birds I might come across. The attempt at stealth was rendered pointless thanks to the thick blanket of dead leaves and brittle sticks on the forest floor.
I made my way out of the thick woods into an open space by the lake. Watching the sunlight dance on the surface of the water, a column of smoke caught my eye. The smoke intensified and billowed out over the top of the trees across the lake. I decided to check it out and make sure it didn’t need to be reported.
The smoke grew thick and black as I approached the area near the fire. I walked over a hill and saw a team of firefighters. The United States Forest Service was conducting a prescribed burn.
The Forest Service conducts prescribed burns with qualified personnel and meticulous planning. To maintain the safest possible conditions, natural barriers are used to prevent the unwanted spreading of any prescribed burn beyond the boundaries of the burn area. The fire management team conducting the fire also takes into account weather and will not conduct a burn if conditions are not ideal.
Prescribed burns are extremely beneficial to the ecosystem at Land Between the Lakes. The Native Americans that inhabited the area for centuries used the same basic process of prescribed burns to keep forests from overtaking hunting lands, to create areas for growing crops, and to create habitats for wildlife. This practice allowed Native Americans to shape the landscape. It helped create barrens (open areas) and forests where bigger trees were more spread out to allow more sunlight to reach the forest floor.
These prescribed fires have been shown to reduce the possibility of a wildfire by taking away much of the fast-burning fuel from the forest floor. Reducing the amount of dry underbrush and other fuels with a prescribed burn limits the size and intensity of a naturally occurring wildfire. Wildfires are a completely different animal than a prescribed burn and can quickly become devastatingly destructive and dangerous.
Wildfires can happen anywhere and have numerous causes ranging from lightning strikes to arson. If they strike in an area without proper forest management, a wildfire can be unpredictable and spread rapidly. I was in the middle of just such a fire while we lived in Alaska.
Summer is usually a time for fishing, hunting, berry picking and harvesting other plants in the forests of Alaska. Hiking, camping, visiting glaciers, and seeing the abundant wildlife Alaska has to offer are favorite activities for most people in Alaska. Tourists join Alaskans in The Last Frontier by the droves during the long days of summer to enjoy the breathtaking scenery as well.
The summer of 2019 was different on the Kenai Peninsula. That summer began brilliantly as the spring thaw gave way to summer. It was an unusually warm and dry spring, but many Alaskans were enjoying the respite from the cold, dark winter.
On June 5, lightning struck in an area of wilderness on the Kenai Peninsula and sparked a small wildfire. The fact that lightning struck was more of a story to me than the fire it sparked at the time. Lightning is rare on the Kenai. We had lived there for two years and had only seen lightning or heard thunder once. That small wildfire, not the wildlife, would take center stage that summer in the amazing theater of thrills that is Alaska.
That fire became known as the Swan Lake Fire and began in an area of the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge that was under very limited management. This wild area is not inhabited and has no roads, so the decision was made to monitor the fire and allow it to burn.
Over the next several days the fire burned through the black spruce trees that dominate the area and continued to grow. The fire had burned 2,500 acres when some citizens of the tiny town of Sterling questioned the wisdom of letting it burn. Daily reports were given to residents on the progress of the fire and by June 13, the Swan Lake Fire encompassed 7,000 acres of wilderness.
A corner of the wildfire was now approaching the Sterling Highway. The Sterling Highway is the only road into or out of the western Kenai Peninsula. The decision was made to deploy 40 firefighters to prevent the fire from approaching or crossing the highway. For the first time, some of the smaller access roads and parts of the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge were closed by the fire managers. Allowing the fire to burn itself out was no longer an option.
The Swan Lake Fire continued to grow over the next few days. Wind speeds on the Kenai Peninsula regularly reach 20-30 mph and the wind helped the fire double in size overnight. By July 9, the Swan Lake Fire had grown to 90,000 acres.
In July, fire fighting teams from all over the country descended onto the Kenai Peninsula. Containment work was completed by the end of the month and firefighters were being reassigned to other fires. The Swan Lake Fire was considered contained and normalcy was beginning to return to the Kenai Peninsula even though smoke continued to be a nuisance.
On Aug. 16, my son Luke had cross country practice after school, so I decided to take a trip down the Sterling Highway to Cooper Landing. A hike along the Kenai River and into the Kenai Mountains seemed like a perfect way to see the damage the fire had caused. I was pleased to see that the destruction had not reached the Cooper Landing area even if the smoke had.
I spent some time on the Kenai River and then took a gravel road up into the mountains to hike around a secluded lake that our family had found on a previous outing. The crystal clear glacial lake reflected the bright blue sky overhead. I was the only person at the lake and the isolation allowed me to immerse myself in the scenery before me. The wind changed abruptly and smoke enveloped the area around the lake so I quickly decided it was time to head back to civilization.
On the drive home, the smoke was thick on Sterling Highway. High winds had whipped up the fire and it had jumped the Sterling Highway. I had to cover my face to breathe and was surprised to see flames shooting up the mountains around me. Shortly after I got back to Kenai, they closed the Sterling Highway and issued a “set” order for Cooper Landing. A set order meant that residents should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
Periodic closures of the road became common as the fire raged on both sides of the highway. On numerous occasions, the residents of the western Kenai Peninsula were cut off from the rest of the state. Type I hotshot crews from around the country dispatched to the Kenai and heavy water bombers were sent in to battle the Swan Lake Fire.
These efforts coupled with cool, wet weather helped bring the Swan Lake Fire to an end, but not before it had scorched over 170,000 acres of the Kenai Peninsula. The 2019 wildfire season saw over three million acres of Alaska venues by numerous wildfires. For perspective, that’s an area roughly the size of the entire state of Connecticut.
Driving across the Kenai Peninsula and the state of Alaska in the months that followed, I was just as enthralled with the scenery as ever. Nature had already begun the recovery process as green shoots of plants and trees were popping up through the ashes of their burnt predecessors. Moose, caribou, and bear were all out in full force and the skies were as crisp and clear as ever before. Nature always finds a way, and Alaska was on its way to being better than it used to be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.