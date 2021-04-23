“Don't tell me about the world. Not today. It's springtime and they're knocking baseballs around fields where the grass is damp and green in the morning and the kids are trying to hit the curveball.” - Pete Hamill
It was like I had stepped back in time. I stood on the empty baseball field admiring the wooden grandstand and dugouts on a brilliant spring day in western Kentucky. The ballpark looked like it had been there since Alexander Joys Cartwright first wrote the rules that would become the basis for baseball in 1845.
I was on my way to hike in Pennyrile State Park but a missed turn in Dawson Springs, led me down a different path. According to a road sign, Riverside Park was only a couple of miles down the road. Instead of turning around immediately for the familiarity of Pennyrile State Park, I decided to check out Riverside Park.
In minutes I was turning onto the gravel road at the entrance of the park. It appeared that Riverside Park was just an open field next to a small river. There was a small parking area close to the river so I figured I would turn around there and then make my way to Pennyrile State Park for the hike I had planned.
My short detour quickly became a journey into the past as I pulled up next to the Tradewater River. I did not see a playground, picnic tables, or other facilities one might expect to find at a local park. A small waterfall caught my attention though. I knew immediately that a walk along the shore of the Tradewater River up to the waterfall was in order.
The Tradewater River is a 136 mile long tributary of the Ohio River. The Tradewater gently meanders from its headwaters in Christian County northwest and empties into the Ohio River just south of Sturgis. The slow-moving waters seem perfect for kayaking and canoeing through portions of the beautiful Pennyrile Forest.
Walking down to the shore of the river I noticed a footbridge that crossed the river opposite the waterfall. My attention was on the waterfall at the Old Mill Dam so I made my way along the river up to the falls. There was something familiar about the slow-moving waters surrounded by budding trees cascading over the small dam. A sense of calm came over me like the ongoing cacophony of the modern world had been silenced.
Across the water, I caught my first glimpse of the ancient-looking Riverside Park baseball stadium. I peered through the trees at the wooden grandstand and marveled at the sight. It had the appearance of something from days of yore.
Riverside Park was built for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1914 and served as their spring training home for three years. The mineral spring at Dawson Springs was believed to have healing powers by many at the time. The tiny time town soon became a popular stop for thousands of tourists. More than forty hotels sprang up around Dawson Springs to accommodate the travelers.
The Pirates decided to make the resort town their spring training home to take advantage of the crowds and the mineral spring. This brought their entire organization to call Dawson Springs home each year along with several other major league teams to compete against the Pirates.
The Pirates’ Honus Wagner was considered by many to be the greatest player in baseball at the time and he became a fixture in the community. He could be found fishing at the Old Mill Dam with his friends on a regular basis. The dam was right beside the ballpark and just a short walk from the New Century Hotel that the team called home during spring training. Wagner even organized a group of local boys into a team called “Honus Wagners’ Young Recruits”.
I made the trek down the riverbank and across the footbridge. I wanted to get a closer look at the Riverside Park baseball stadium and walk on the field where several of the greatest players to ever step in a batter's box played. Riverside Park is the only baseball park in Kentucky to serve as the home of a major league team since 1899. The original stadium was destroyed by floodwaters from the Tradewater River in the 1930s and was completely reconstructed in 1999 using blueprints from the original park. Made entirely out of wood like the original Riverside Park is the only baseball stadium of its kind in Kentucky.
The Pirates moved their spring training camp to Jacksonville, Florida in 1917 but several big-league teams continued to play exhibition games at the park into the 1920s. These teams included the Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds among others. Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, and Wagner all played in Riverside Park. The trio was part of the five-man inaugural class inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936. Still considered by historians as three of the greatest players of all time Ruth, Cobb, and Wagner are almost mythical figures today.
The ballpark played host to the Tradewater Pirates of the Ohio Valley League from 1999 until 2012. Today kids of all ages in Dawson Springs get to play baseball in the footsteps of legends. The Great Wooden Ballpark was also recently used as the location for a movie about the life and career of William Hoy. Hoy had the greatest career of any deaf player in baseball history and was a one-time teammate of Honus Wagner. The director of “The Silent Natural” chose Riverside Park because of its authenticity and connection to the early 1900s.
As I roamed around the field, my thoughts turned to days gone by when I was a young boy playing America’s pastime on a similar field. Then my mind raced past my youth and back to the early 1900s. All the way back to 1914 when this park was originally built. As I stood there in centerfield, I could almost hear the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd as the great Honus Wagner flew around the bases for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
I stopped by the waterfall before getting back in my car and rejoining the mixed-up modern times. Gazing across the river and through the trees at the wooden ballpark I was transfixed until a butterfly landed on my shoulder. It sat there briefly before fluttering off to a nearby bloom. I was lost in another world as I admired the simplicity of the aptly named Riverside Park.
I stood there looking across at a ball field where legends like Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Shoeless Joe Jackson and Ty Cobb once roamed. I thought about what a good thing it is to get away from the insanity of the world in which we live today. I completely agree with the author Pete Hamill...I don't want anyone to tell me about the world. Not today.
